



While many actors come and go without altering the composition of popular culture too much, some manage to transcend their limitations as an artist into something far more meaningful. One of many actors to achieve such status was the late Robin Williams who warmed the hearts of modern cinema with his hilarious and charming performances. Beginning her career on stage, Williams found the struggles of her early career a difficult landscape to navigate, stating in the book seriously funny, It's a brutal field, man. They are exhausted. It takes its toll. Describing the intense lifestyle, Williams added: If you're on the road, it's even more brutal. The pressure kicks in. You become obsessed and you lose the focus you need. Fortunately, pushing through this career hurdle, Williams would later find consistent success with the TV show. Mork and Mindy it would establish the comedian on the Hollywood scene with an audible bang. Suddenly becoming the hottest property in the business, Williams was drawn into war dramas good morning vietnam, family comedy Mrs. Doubtfire and the Disney animated classic Aladdin, with Williams becoming an iconic household name in the 1990s. A celebrated comedian, movie star and impressionist, Williams became the jewel in Hollywood's crown at the turn of the century, representing all the optimism and promise the industry hoped to take with it into the 21st century. Armed with complex acting, Williams was not just an everyday funny man, he was a trained professional who simply allowed his idiosyncratic personality to flourish. Discussing his own cinematic influences during a conversation with the American Film Institute (AFI), Robin Williams named one classic comedian in particular as his favorite. For me, the most influential actor in cinema was Peter Sellers because of the Pink Panther but mostly because of Dr Strangelove, Williams said, marking Stanley Kubrick's classic anti-war film the best release of Sellers' glittering career. Clarifying his love for the actor, Williams explained: Seeing one person play so many characters and playing each of them differently and each one so engaged, especially Dr. Strangelove himself, were the most impressive aspects of the characters' performance. sellers. Play three different characters in the film, Dr Strangelove became a definitive role in Peter Sellers' career, with scripting by Stanley Kubrick, Terry Southern and Peter George helping to elevate his fantastic performance. As well as being a fan of Peter Sellers, Williams also talks about his love for Kubricks' anti-war classic, adding: The fact that it's all about the end of the world and to me that was amazing. It just struck me that comedy could be that, and hit so hard.



