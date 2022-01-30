Our 4 favorites “tick, tick…BOOM!” Songs (Besides “Therapy”)!





(Netflix) Critically acclaimed from Netflixtick, tick… BOOM!, featuring Andrew Garfieldlike To rent CreatorJonathan Larson and led by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is an autobiographical musical centered on the struggles of becoming a musical playwright in New York City when time seems to be running out. Throughout the film, we see Garfield, accompanied by Vanessa Hudgens, in various musical numbers. One of the best-known songs is Therapy, which went viral on TikTok as many users started recreating the iconic scene. Here are 4 other songstick, tick… BOOM!with whom we vibrate! 1.30/90 This song, along with Therapy, is one of many songs on the soundtrack that makes you want to get up and scream the lyrics. This song, featuring Garfield and Hudgens with Joshua Henry, is optimistic and energetic and describes the importance of how life goes, but there is nothing you can do but live in the moment and enjoy life as it is. No matter how old we are, we must persevere and live life. 2. Bohemian Days Life in New York can be very difficult, especially for a motivated playwright. Sometimes we can find ourselves in an apartment that is barely holding up. The apartment is small, the showers in the kitchen, but when you can get your friends together for special occasions, all can be forgotten when you spend time the right way. So don’t worry and be happy, because that’s life, bo-bo, bo-bo-bo! 3. Louder than words Actions speak louder than words – that’s the main message of the song Louder. You should do what makes you happy, and Jonathan is proof that it’s better to take risks when it comes to your dreams than to sit still. Go ahead and do it! You have this! 4. No More No more leaky ceilings, showers in the kitchen and holes in the floor. Coming out of an apartment that seems to be falling apart is truly amazing. We love those big windows, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. Michael (played by Robin of Jesus) surely shows that feeling of a new apartment. Who wouldn’t get used to it?! I know I would. Tick, tick… BOOM!The soundtrack is one of many beautifully crafted records from the era! Its driving beats are constant reminders to enjoy the moment with others. So grab a friend, some popcorn, and your best dance moves, and get ready for a life-changing movie and soundtrack. Tick, tick… BOOM!is now streaming on Netflix!

