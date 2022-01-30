Webinar: Padman: 6 lessons on Bollywood products from Zalando’s product manager





***RSVP on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3Jxrlo7 *** This event is part of the #WorldProductDay series No one becomes a good product manager overnight. But we help you look inside the minds of great project managers to understand the mindset that makes them successful. Because product management isn’t just a role, it’s a worldview, a set of skills that guides how you think, and most importantly: lead. This webinar is based on a film about Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, India. He was nicknamed “Padman” as he is the inventor of a low cost sanitary napkin making machine and is credited with innovating basic mechanisms to raise awareness of traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India . Its mini-machines, which can make sanitary pads for less than a third of the cost of commercial pads, have been installed in 23 of India’s 29 states. He is currently planning to expand the production of these machines to 106 countries. Behind all of this, there are various PM lessons in this story… Join us for a creative and unique session where you can learn about life and of course, product management! Meet the speaker: Anamika Datta Anamika is experienced with intuitive, well-designed experiences, and products that solve customer problems create business impact. She is currently Product Manager at Zalando. See the speaker’s full profile (https://bit.ly/36Np3P7) Get the FREE Product Book (https://prdct.school/2N303Og) and check out our curated list of free product management resources here (https://prdct.school/3rEXjWt) Product School (http://bit.ly/2TqhCZ1) is the global leader in product management training with a community of over one million product professionals. Our certificates are the most recognized credentials by employers who hire product managers. All of our instructors are top product managers working at top Silicon Valley companies including Google, Facebook, Netflix, Airbnb, PayPal, Uber, and Amazon. Disclaimer: By registering for this event, I agree to receive email communications from Product School and all brand sponsors. Get your tickets (https://bit.ly/3Jxrlo7)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.meetup.com/Product-Management-Orange-County/events/282958628/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos