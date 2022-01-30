Bollywood actress and underworld connection | Underworld connection and Bollywood actress who suddenly disappeared from screen, later had to live a life of oblivion





Bollywood and the underworld have an old relationship. Several actresses are accused of having an affair with the infamous don. This is the reason that many times they had to go through police interrogation and other procedures.

There was a time when the underworld had spread its net in Mumbai. In this, Bollywood was also stuck on the bad side. Many big actors and actresses had to sit with the people of the underworld. The hearts of many underworld dons slipped on Bollywood actresses. But the strange thing is that the career of any actress whose name was associated with a gift could not progress much.

You must have heard about those mysterious cases where actresses were involved with underworld don etc., but you hardly believe it. But let us tell you that many rumors about veteran actresses were true in those days. Many heroines also suffered a lot when the tales of their friendship with gangsters became known. His career in Bollywood almost came to an end. Today we will tell you about such actresses whose names have been associated with the underworld.



Anita Ayub Pakistani actress Anita, who started her career in Bollywood with the film ‘Pyaar Ka Tarana’ in the year 1993, has a connection with the underworld. Along with films, he worked in many commercials. But her career came to an end due to rumors of a prestigious relationship with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. She is accused of being a Pakistani spy.

Mamta Kulkarni Mamta Kulkarni, who established herself as a bold actress, was associated with controversies. As fast as Mamta had made her place in the film industry, her career ended as fast. According to the news, Mamta’s name started connecting with the gangsters of the underworld. Not only this, her closeness started growing with drug mafia Vikram Goswami and then both of them also got married, after which she settled in Dubai. However, in 2017 Vikram was arrested from Kenya by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.



mandakini The beautiful actress Mandakini, who came into limelight from the film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, started getting offers one after the other during that time, but after her alleged involvement with Dawood Ibrahim, the actress’s career started to take a dip. A leaked photo of her with the donation ruined her considerable career.



Monica Bedi Monica Bedi is known for her controversial life more than her career. Tea news of Monica and underworld don Abu Salem’s affair was in full swing. It is said that Monica Bedi used to get threats from Abu Salem to the directors to roll in the films. According to an old news, both had fled the country due to fear of the police. Monica Bedi and Abu Salem’s relationship ended after being caught.



Jasmine Dhuna Jasmine Dhuna was known for her beauty. The whole country went crazy for him when he appeared in the horror film ‘Veerana’. According to reports, Jasmine had a linkup with Dawood Ibrahim. However, she suddenly disappeared from the film world and no one knows where she is now. Some say that she passed away but some say that she lives in Mumbai with her family but is away from limelight. read also Memories: Bollywood and TV celebrities who passed away in 2021 read also Zero in Dilo Ke Hero Magar Award. Let us know those Bollywood actors who never won the Filmfare Award

