How Tollywood actors prepare for their roles

When Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda released his first look of his Bollywood debut movie “Liger”, fans were surprised to see his ripped and muscular physical transformation. Similarly, actor Adivi Sesh has created intrigue over his character by playing different age groups in the upcoming biographical drama “Major”, which also marks his Bollywood debut. While a regular person would work out on their own or sign up for a fitness plan, actors have to be very particular about their physical fitness, as the requirements of how they look change with each movie. Famous fitness trainers talk about what their training encompasses and the challenges they face when training actors to achieve their goals.

Earlier, actor Rana Daggubati’s body transformation for the “Baahubali” franchise drew a jaw-dropping reaction. Very recently, actor Navadeep’s first look in the upcoming film “Love Mouli” received a similar response from fans.

Hyderabad-based fitness trainer Vishwa Bharath trained Adivi for his role as 11/26 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. For his role, the actor had to present his character’s age chart at different time periods; when he was in school, during his NDA training and after becoming an NSG commando.

Bharath reveals what helped Adivi achieve the goal. He tells us: “At the beginning, when we started, he shot military scenes when he was a commando. At that time, I think he weighed around 86 kg. From there, we lost almost 11 to 10 kg. As we had 8-9 months of time with us to shoot different parts of the film, it went chronologically for us. Every time he lost a bit of weight, at that time we used it to shoot the timeline of the movie. the time he was skinny, he was shooting for the role of an NES cadet where he is skinny and fit.”

Not one who encourages shortcuts, Bharath reveals that to maintain weight and muscle mass, they focused on strength training.

“From the start, Sesh and I were very clear that we weren’t going to get into any type of steroids. So when we started it was mostly about his nutrition and training. Then we went we started to focus on regularizing his training. In his previous movies it was just his acting and his story, but in this movie he also had to show his body. He had to work more time on his body. . Therefore, it was a challenge for him, but his work ethic is that he’s very consistent,” says Bharath.

To make ends meet, there were days when they both ended up training in the actor’s van!

“It happened because of the filming schedule or moving from one film to another film, so I literally had to go to the film sets in his trailer and train him. It happened a few times and a few times I had to be on the sets of ‘Major’ to make sure he looks a certain way on screen in terms of the muscular nature or the looks he can pull off to get his basic transformation,” shares Bharath, who also trains actor Rahul Vijay.

While many might think that an actor’s form may be the biggest challenge for their coaches, it’s actually something else entirely.

Kuldep Sethi, who was the force behind Deverakonda’s physical transformation for ‘Liger’ and has been with him for a long time, reveals that matching their training hours with the actor’s fitness regimen is the biggest challenge for any celebrity trainer.

“Ordinary people mainly come for fitness and nowadays a lot of people also come for makeovers, but if they have a specific look required, it can be delivered. However, with actors, we have to work according to their period. It becomes difficult if they are also filming at that time. Their nutrition has to be taken care of, such as micro-managing the smallest details when they work. Sometimes they have dance scenes and fight,” says Hyderabad-based Sethi.

He adds: “The time constraint is the biggest challenge. Like sometimes what happens is because of this Covid what happened with Vijay is we were training and that the lockout happened. Then suddenly he opened up and his firing started as well. Suddenly the whole program became unplanned. So, for example, if someone gave me three months, I know how to work with a particular actor during that time, but sometimes it is shortened by 15 days. The most important thing is what happens on set.”

So what kind of diet does Deverakonda and other celebrity clients follow?

“I let them eat most of the food. I usually don’t put them on a protein diet or carb reduction. For a short time it’s fine if you don’t take carbs but to maintain some body and to maintain mental balance, it is not feasible because they go out and also have a social life. This time they have to be careful with what they eat and have to have a lot of options. I don’t I always say they eat like an athlete and they don’t starve themselves. Their bodies need food and a certain amount of energy and calories to sustain themselves. If you don’t eat enough, you lose muscle,” he says.

While any actor’s journey is full of challenges for them and their fitness trainers, it’s also important to keep in mind that each body has its own unique requirements and an actor’s fitness journey cannot be blindly copied by fans.

Adding to this, Bharath says, “When we can see actors transforming in a few days or a few months, it gives a skeptical feeling. People have to understand that something is wrong with them because in a short time they put so many things in place. of muscle is debatable. People have to understand that we can take inspiration from the actor but should never compare ourselves to them. An actor can transform in a certain way but we cannot Things are different for a regular person, who does a 9am to 5pm job and also has fitness goals compared to an actor, who is on a set and has people who can move the things for him. So obviously you can’t compare. You can aspire to be like them, but no direct advice from their training.”

The power of influence that actors hold over their fans, especially in the age of social media, is strong. While it can inspire many, an unreal attachment to their idol’s fitness journey can also harm people.

Delhi-based clinical psychologist and psychotherapist Nikita Jain develops the thought.

“It’s important to be mindful when following actors’ fitness journeys. It’s unhealthy to feel inadequate or set unattainable goals. Instead, look for actors who promote a healthy body image, give you the right information with the goal of being self-acceptance, in order to have a better quality of life,” she says.

Highlighting the pros and cons of having access to an actor’s body transformation journey, she says, “Social media has always played a crucial role in setting the standards for the ideal body in society. It’s healthy when it encourages getting in shape while educating that all bodies are different and no body type is perfect.Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation and myths surrounding the fitness standards set by the actors. I have seen that in the desire to achieve that ideal body, sometimes people end up becoming unhealthy There is a constant feeling of body dissatisfaction, comparison, loss of confidence, fat shaming, and bullying. This leads not only to physical health problems, but also to an increase mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, body image issues, eating disorders, sexual difficulties and relationship issues.”