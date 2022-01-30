Gaspard Ulliel, award-winning French actor known for Hannibal Rising and A Very Long Engagement





Gaspard Ulliel, who died aged 37 following a skiing accident in the Alps, was a promising young actor who starred in films in French and English. During his career he was nominated for three Csar awards. He won Best Newcomer in 2005 for his performance in A Very Long Engagement, a French film that depicts what happened to men accused of injuring themselves to escape the horrors of war. Ulliel was nominated for a Csar when he played the title role in the 2014 film Saint Laurent, about designer Yves Saint Laurent. He won his second Csar for the 2016 film It’s Only the End of the World, this time for Best Actor. In it, Ulliel played a writer who has to tell his estranged family that he is dying. Safer Obituary Gaspard Ulliel was born in Paris. His father Serge was a designer. His mother Christine was a stylist. He credited his fairly good English with having attended a bilingual school. His film career started by chance when he was around 11 years old. A friend of his mothers had set up an agency and needed young people like Ulliel told the story. In his youth, he appeared in many French-language television shows and films. Hoping to become a director, Ulliel studied cinema at the University of Saint-Denis in France for two years. However, his acting career eventually took a back seat. Ulliel played Hannibal in the 2007 film Hannibal rising who followed the 1991 film Thesilenceofthelambs. He described the role as a real challenge, even though it was a dream role for a young actor. He explained to Shock: I had to offer something different but stay close enough to what had already been done for people coming to see the film to find the Hannibal they already knew. It wasn’t particularly easy, but I had a lot of fun doing it because he’s such a fascinating character. Although it brought it to an international audience, the film was not favorably reviewed. In the 2018 movie Till the end of the world, Ulliel played Robert Tassen, a young French soldier. Film critic Guy Lodge praised her performance in Variety magazine. Something of a go-to actor for characters marked (or unmarked, rather) by a lovely hostile inscrutability, Ulliel carries the films with aplomb long stretches of nonverbal threat, he wrote. The actor will also appear in Moon Knighta Marvel series for Disney+ that comes out on March 30 this year. Her interests outside of film included fashion and listening to a wide range of music including rap, rock, reggae, jazz and soul. He is survived by his son Orso, whom he had with singer Galle Pitri. Gaspard Ulliel, actor, born November 25, 1984, died January 19, 2022

