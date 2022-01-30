Entertainment
Un Deux Trois shines as hot spot for Hollywood kids’ formal wear
On almost any given day, a parade of tweens and teens can be seen filing its way through the doors of Un Deux Trois, a girls clothing shop on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. Beckoned by racks of party dresses, pouf skirts and an array of accessories ranging from kitten-heeled pumps to belts encrusted with sparkles, these customers come in search of the perfect outfit, whether its for a bat mitzvah, prom or black-tie Hollywood soiree . One of the few brick and mortar stores, and labels, catering to girls ages 7 to 16, Un Deux Trois boasts a clientele rivaling that of Spago or Stage Deli.
Among the stores most notable shoppers over its 20-plus year history are: Lindsay Lohan, Noah Cyrus, Apple Martin, Ariel Winter and JoJo Siwa.
Enter Un Deux Trois, and its instantly obvious why the store and its fashion line have succeeded so well in a sea of clothing brands: when it comes to upscale tween and teen fashion, they are pretty much the only game in town.
Beverly Shorkend and Colin Shorkend are husband and wife and were both South African immigrants who immigrated to Los Angeles in 1986. The store boasts custom-made items, and all is designed, sewn, and crafted in Los Angeles.
Weve dressed every single starlet who has come through Hollywood they have graced the Un Deux Trois dressing rooms, says Beverly. My first starlets were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when they used to do their little videos they were constantly in our dressing rooms trying on clothes at the age of around 6 or 7.
This was right after Full House. Through us, they began to feel a sense for style.
Pretty much any young starlet we have dressed, you name them, weve dressed them: Bella Thorne, Storm Reid from Euphoria; Sylvester Stallones daughters grew up wearing our stuff; Heidi Klums daughter. Theres just too many to name.
One day, Steven Spielberg was standing at the counter. He came in with one of his daughters. The girl working for us didn’t know who it was.
We train our staff to always ask for peoples names and write down their information. And she said, may have your last name? And he said, Spielberg. And she asked him to spell it.
One of Un Deux Trois most exciting Moments, notes Beverly: Dressing Sasha and Malia Obama to attend the January 2009 presidential induction.
Both of them wore our dresses, and they were photographed in People magazine, says Beverly. That was probably one of our highlights.
The Shorends daughter, Cydney Delemo, is now manager and part owner. Either Cydney Delemo or one of the Shorkends will always be at the shop.
Delemo notes that there is one incontrovertible truth: If a mom likes a dress, the daughter will hate it.
Whether picking an outfit for a film premiere or a cousins birthday party, whats crucial, says Beverly is that mom and grandma are really happy with the clothes, as well as the little girl.
Sometimes the best time is when the kid walks in with the arms folded because she does not want to be there, She continues.
And then, by the end of the experience, its normally mother and daughter walking around holding hands the girl hugging her mom and telling her how much she loves her. When you can see a kid walk out of the dressing room and she starts twirling, we know thats when weve found the dress. We know we have done our job.
Visit the store at Studio City’s 12417 Ventura Blvd.
