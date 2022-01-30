Sushant Singh Rajput to Ranveer Singh: Actors Who Played Cricket





Cricket and our entertainment industry have a long-standing relationship. Bollywood filmmakers are in awe of sports, they have portrayed their favorite sportsman and even captured historic moments in movies. Actors often had to go through strict training to step into the shoes of a cricketer. Speaking of which, here is a list of some Bollywood actors who often dabbled in the roles of cricketers in movies and got it right! Bollywood actors who have played cricket in movies: 1. Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor tried out for the role of a Jersey cricketer. It is about a former cricketer who returns to the game for his son’s wish for a jersey, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor. The film is also the remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title. The film was scheduled to hit theaters on December 31, 2021, but was postponed indefinitely due to the spread of the Omicron variant. 2. Sushant Singh Rajput The late Sushant Singh Rajput tried out for the lead role in the popular biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. It is based on the life of former Test, ODI and T20I Captain of the Indian National Cricket Team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film also starred Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher. The film chronicles Dhoni’s life from an early age through a series of life events. 3. Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh was recently seen in the sports drama 83. Based on the Indian national cricket team led by Kapil Dev who won the Cricket World Cup in 1983. Singh steps into the shoes of the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev in the movie. It was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2021. 4. Emraan Hashmi Emraan tried out for the role of Azhar. The story is inspired by the life of Indian cricketer and former national team captain Mohammad Azharuddin. He also had to undergo a physical transformation as a former Indian cricketer. The film was released worldwide on May 13, 2016. 5. Shreyas Talpade In Iqbal, Shreyas Talpade played the role of an aspiring deaf-mute cricketer. He shocked the masses with his performance. The story follows a deaf and dumb cricket-obsessed boy from a remote Indian village as he aims to overcome hardship to become a cricketer and fulfill his dream of playing for the Indian national cricket team. 6. Akshay Kumar The story revolves around Parghat Singh Kahlon aka Gattu/Kaali (Akshay Kumar), who is living the life his father Gurtej Singh Kahlon (Rishi Kapoor) chose for him. Gattu was good at cricket and wanted to play for England although Gurtej would never let him become a member of the England team. Akshay’s role of a fast bowler is loosely based on Monty Panesar. 7. Aamir Khan Aamir Khan played the iconic character called Bhuvan in Ashutosh Gowarikars’ cult film Lagaan (2001). It is a story about the resilience shown by the Indians when they were under British rule. The film received wide critical acclaim and awards at international film festivals, as well as numerous Indian film awards. ALSO READ: Arangi Re to Dear Zindagi: Bollywood Movies That Highlight Mental Health Issues



