Moose Jattana Calls Raqesh Bapat A Bad Actor After Confronting Tejasswi Prakash On Bigg Boss 15: His Career Is Over

Raqesh Bapat gave Tejasswi Prakash a piece of his mind on the Saturday Night episode of Bigg Boss 15 for suggesting that Shamita Shetty was trying to get closer to Karan Kundrra. Reacting to a clip from the episode, Moose Jattana called Raqesh a bad actor and a jerk.

Commenting on a video shared by Voot Select on Instagram, Moose wrote, Raqesh is not only a jerk but also a bad actor. Career tou khatam hai, kaaran pata chal geya (His career is over anyway, I found out the reason today). And BTW I can’t stand Shamita or Tejasswi but sh*t Raqesh is a sh*t head.

A screenshot of the comment posted by Moose Jattana.

Tejasswi, why were you doing all this? She is not interested in Karan. Bohot galat lag raha tha (it looked very bad), Tejasswi. I was burning inside. Main soch raha tha ki main TV tod doon, itna gussa aa raha tha mujhko. Yeh baat hai hi nahi aise ki tum ispe issue banao (I felt like breaking the TV, I was so angry. There is no reason for you to make a problem). I was really, really hurt, Raqesh said in the video.

As Karan tried to defend her saying she was joking and Tejasswi claiming it was a reaction to an action, Raqesh didn’t buy it and said, This is complete bullshit.

Moose was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT alongside Raqesh and Shamita. Last year, when Shamita was announced as one of Bigg Boss 15’s contestants, Moose dug in on her involvement by reposting a tweet that read, Sources have confirmed Shamita Shetty has been roped in for seasons 16 and 17 of Bigg Boss, if that still couldn’t be able to win then we can expect him in season 18 too (sic)!