Hollywood Rewind | Bridesmaids: Kristen Wiig Can’t Be Wrong In This Chaotic, Wild And Funny Film About The Female Bond





There can be (and are) multiple women in comedy, who stand tall, act well, and write funny scripts. Movies can be (and are) made about female friendships without resorting to silly, easy cliches. Movies that make you laugh so hard that you end up making a snorting noise towards the end, trying to make the whole episode sound like a simple cough. I remember watching Bridesmaids (2011) the first time just under ten years ago. I didn’t think it belonged in that aforementioned category of smart, hilarious, female-directed, female-written films. I thought it was too hard, and halfway through the movie I didn’t even care about the ending because it was so predictable.

However, 8-9 years later, many of my opinions of Paul Feig's director have changed. All those jokes that seemed a little ridiculous, a little too outlandish, were quiet this time around. Sometimes a new watch can have the opposite effect. Usually, what you once loved as a young student eventually fades away as you get older, but some things slip into your system more easily years later. Bridesmaids was definitely that movie. The whole movie-watching experience was filled with laughter and pure joy, and the scenes where I wasn't laughing (which weren't many, to be honest) I was emotionally invested in. Writers Kritsen Wiig and Annie Mumolo (who both star in the film as the titular characters), wrote a fun and moving film about women, their relationships, and their insecurities with such openness and honesty. It was a candid ride peppered with a generous dose of toilet humour, a stunning spin from Wiig and the ladies, complete with an endearing performance from Irish actor and comedian Chris O'Dowd. The plot revolves around Maya Rudolph's character, Lillian, who has to celebrate her big wedding. She wants her best friend Annie (Wiig) to be her bride of honor. Annie, though happy for her friend, is a little broken by the question as she fears losing her boyfriend, her old life (which already had so many missing pieces). However, she does her best to prepare for the big day and make her boyfriend happy. What Annie doesn't know is that there is another woman in Lillian's life who has come close to her, and she wants to beat Annie in front of Lillian. What follows next is a chaotic, delicious mess of goofs, rants, and R-rated humor. (SPOILER) It all ended well. Perhaps the conclusion was the only cliche the creators ended up sticking to, the rest of the feature seemed like a breath of fresh air as far as comedies featuring a female group are concerned. Aside from the cast, which was solid, what helped the bridesmaids' case was that the ship's captain also knew a thing or two about comedy (and that's to say it lightly) . Paul Feig himself is a comedian, actor and director with a long-standing interest in the genre. Therefore, the end result was as close to perfect as you can get when making a self-deprecating, hilarious, ridiculous film about a group of women in their 30s and 40s. You can watch Bridesmaids on Amazon Prime Video.

