Five Bollywood Divas Who Spoke About Sexism In Bollywood

Sexism has become an everyday occurrence for women all over the world, whether they are regular girls or Bollywood actresses. While the majority of women face sexism in their daily lives, the comment section of any famous celebrity will demonstrate how bad the situation is for public figures and how frequently they become victims of sexist trolls. Vineeta Singh, a judge on the popular reality show ‘Shark Tank India,’ recently opened up about her entrepreneurial journey. She discussed the sexism she had encountered in the man’s world.

Bollywood actresses, time and again, have come out in the public to address the issue of sexism and deep-rooted patriarchy in the society. From closing the gender pay gap to providing equal access to education for all women, much work remains to be done in the fight for gender equality. Fighting patriarchy with utmost grace, here are five Bollywood actresses who raised their voice against everyday sexism.

Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is known for her candour, has repeatedly spoken out against sexism in the male-dominated Bollywood industry. The actress in an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra stated, “Girls are just expected to be good-looking, look nice and just be interesting enough for a guy to be interested in you in a film. Firstly, in India, I would say it is reflective of our society, that’s the way we want to look at women.”

She went on to say, ”Men can work as long as they want to, even when they’ve aged. They’re still amazing and cool, and I have no problem with that. But why is that women are only okay till they are “young and desirable”? So desirable means what? There’s a sexual connotation attached. So, we are looking at women in that way in films only.”

During one of her promotional tours for her film ‘PK’ (2014), the actress brought to everyone’s attention the fact that when it comes to actresses, people focus on irrelevant topics. She said, I’m just so glad we’re talking about a man’s weight today. Otherwise, we’re only talking about women and how much weight they’ve gained and how much they have to lose.

Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone.

In a 2019 interview with the Evening Standard, actress Deepika Padukone revealed that she has dealt with her fair share of sexism. She stated, “There were lots of things I was advised (to do). To get ab**b job, do the beauty pageants. They felt it was the right way to be recognized or picked up by a Bollywood director or producer. It might be an easier way to achieve what you want to achieve. But I have not been that person; Ive always followed my gut.”

Kangana Ranaut

Actress Kangana Ranaut.

In an interview with PTI, actress Kangana Ranaut, who was heavily chastised by a section of the film industry for directing her film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, said, “I’m just a new director on the block, what’s the big deal? I see there is a lot of sexism involved in this- a woman, doing an epic action film and directing it. That’s something even Hollywood was struggling with. When ‘Wonder Woman’ came people were like ‘oh a woman director making an action film’ but when the film worked well, they all praised a woman pulling this off. There is clearly deep-rooted sexism.”

Vidya Balan

Actress Vidya Balan.

Actress Vidya Balan recently discussed how she has dealt with sexism from men, women, and even herself. She claims there have been times when she has underestimated herself due to her gender. Vidya recalled her encounter with sexism in an interview with Hindustan Times, claiming that she was asked to adjust her dates based on the availability of the male actor, despite having a more prominent role in the film. In my early years, I would always be told that, The male actor has given his dates, so you will have to work your dates around his. Sometimes, it didnt even matter if I was playing a more prominent role than him in the film, she said.

Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed in an interview with People magazine that she had once encountered the infamous sexist attitude that Bollywood is known for. A producer once told her that she, like every other girl in the industry, can be replaced. She has also shared several instances of everyday sexism that she has encountered in India and abroad in her book.

The actress also spoke about victim blaming in India, Men need to stop deflecting and start defending the women of this country. It’s like saying if a girl is wearing a short skirt then she’s responsible for getting raped. She’s raped because a man raped her.