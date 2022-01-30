Actors Who WANTED To Be Dwarves In Snow White Blast Peter Dinklage!

Actor Peter Dinklage is in a lot of trouble with some actors who were looking forward to appearing in the live-action remake of the Disney animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

As The Blast previously reported, the Game of Thrones alum was not too happy when he heard that Disney was looking to remake Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

Peter Dinklage Criticizes Disney For Creating A Backwards Story

Peter Dinklage said that the portrayal of the dwarves in the Snow White story was demeaning.

Although West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has been cast as the Evil Queen, Disney has not yet announced who might have been cast as the seven dwarves.

During an interview on the WTF podcast, Dinklage said that although he meant no offense to Zegler, there was a lot of hypocrisy in casting a Latina actress to play Snow White but not attempting to change the way that dwarves were portrayed in the musical.

I was a little taken back when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, he said. Youre still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what youre doing there.

It makes no sense to me, he continued. Youre progressive in one way, but then youre still making that fing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the far are you doing, man?

The Cyrano star lamented that he apparently hadnt done more, saying, Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?

I guess Im not loud enough, he added. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing.

Disney Comments On Dwarf Controversy: We Are Taking A Different Approach

In order to avoid offending anyone, Disney said that they had decided to take a different approach to the way that the dwarves were perceived.

A spokesperson for Disney told Deadline, To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.

Many took to social media in order to share their thoughts.

Peter Dinklage appeared in the movie Elf for one scene where the whole joke is that Will Ferrells character thinks hes an actual elf. But now he’s concerned that Snow White and the Seven Dwarves is offensive and problematic. Just another hypocritical woke. pic.twitter.com/DulKXYrAot Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 25, 2022

Look, art does not live in a vacuum, one user wrote. Maybe they arent technically supposed to be people with dwarfism (or other conditions) but the fact remains that the comparisons have caused real people real pain for decades. Can’t dismiss it just because it wasn’t YOUR pain.

However, members of the community arent too happy with Dinklages comments, which might have cost them a job.

Actors Weigh In: Dinklage Isnt King Dwarf

I forgot that Snow White and the seven dwarves was based on real life just like that HBO show with the dragons that made a certain soapbox dwarf rich was. Anyone know who I need to get ahold of for the casting of this Snow White reboot? Dylan Postl (@DylanPostl) January 25, 2022

Several actors, including Dylan Postl, Jeff Brooks, and Katrina Kemp, spoke to the DailyMail to say that they did not want the dwarf roles in Snow White canceled.

Postl, who had played Hornswoggle the leprechaun in the WWE for 10 years and appeared in the Muppets, had particularly harsh words for Dinklage.

It makes me so sick to my stomach to think that there are seven roles for dwarfs that can’t get normal acting roles, or very few and far between roles, and now they are gone because of this guy, he said.

Peter Dinklage is the biggest dwarf actor probably of all time but he doesn’t make him king dwarf, Postl added.

When he was cast as a little person role in Lord of the Rings or in a Game of Thrones or in Elf or this that or the other thing… those checks cashed just fine, he continued. He had no issue then. But now he wants to be progressive? Come on man.

I don’t know if Peter Dinklage is still acting or if he is done now but I don’t know… it’s pretty selfish, he went on. People came before him. If it is his mindset that he wants to be the only one then you gotta grow up man.

It’s not helping our community it’s taking jobs away from our community that are very few and far between as it is, he added.

Dwarf Actors Say That Dwarves Are Not As Offensive As Some People Think

So Peter Dinklage opens his mouth about advancing “the cause” and all he’s accomplished is eliminating 7 acting jobs for “the cause”… Disney is going with CGI magical creatures in Snow White and the 7 Dwarves. I guess they can now focus on highbrow roles like he has… pic.twitter.com/veF3vm4Ffb NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) January 28, 2022

Although Dinklage said that it was demeaning, actor Jeff Brooks said that he did not find it offensive at all.

Dwarf is a medical term, Brooks said. The condition I have is achondroplasia dwarfism. That is a fact. I am a dwarf.

I am hoping they cast Little People and give them the work… Peter Dinklage may be hurting the chance of some dwarf actors here, he continued. And it scares me that Disney would change a decision that big over the comment of one actor. They have been too quick here.

Katrina Kemp was quick to agree and mentioned that if they decide to substitute the seven dwarves with CGI characters, that might be even more damaging.

As long as Brad Williams is one of the dwarves in the Snow White remake, I’m down for this. Dude id bloody hilarious XD pic.twitter.com/yRF7BfoKok Mirai-Vegeta #AntiMandate (@82japanda) January 27, 2022

It’s a missed opportunity to make a movie with seven little people where they actually have intended characters, she said. There will have been people who gladly would have taken those roles. Are they people gunning for a SAG award? No. Peter has the privilege not to [take the role]. The people who are freaking out about this do not.

She compared Dinklage to Kim Kardashian, saying, Going to Dinklage for this is like going to Kim Kardashian for law firm advice. He is on another level, another plain of success completely.

There are other dwarfism players who are just trying to use the inspiration that he has put out there, she added. You can’t fix it by saying oh we won’t put any little people in it at all.

It remains to be seen if Disney has any plans to add the seven dwarves back into the live-action remake now that they know there are plenty of actors who would love to appear in a Disney film.