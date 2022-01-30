Hrithik Roshan refuses to work with SRK & Salman?





Bombay: After Rohit Shetty’s detective universe, fans are now excited about Bollywood’s highly anticipated “spy universe” under the banner of Yash Raj Film. Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan are among them. Both superstars will be seen performing cameos in each other’s projects. Apart from them, it was also reported that Hrithik Roshan will also be seen sharing screen space with SRK in Pathan and with Salman in Tiger 3. Speculations were rife that Hrithik would appear as Kabir from War in both movies. However, the latest reports suggest that no such thing is happening as the creators of the spy universe received no green signal from Hrithik. Reports indicate that Krishh star is not part of the two movies – Pathan and Tiger 3. Talk to bollywood hungamaa source said: “While Aditya Chopra offered him to be part of the spy universe, he hasn’t come back yet. He was offered Pathan, he was also offered Tiger 3. But there was also no green light from Hrithik Roshan. As it stands, the spy universe will be led by Salman Khan as Tiger with Shah Rukh Khan as Pathan.” Speaking of the female protagonists of the YRF spy universe, Katrina Kaif and Deepepika Padukone are among them. “Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone will also be part of this universe. While Katrina plays ISI Agent Zoya, Deepika Padukone will be seen as a Special Agent in Pathan. As of now, it’s Salman, Katrina, Shah Rukh and Deepika in-universe,” the source added. Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone (Instagram) An official announcement from the manufacturers is still awaited.

