Entertainment
Dear Allu Arjun, come to Bollywood soon: Shobhaa De
Confession: I had not watched a single film featuring Allu Arjun or Samantha Ruth Prabhu until I bought a ticket for PushpaThe Rise and found myself mesmerized by their sheer star power on screen. Sure, Samantha appears briefly in her debut dance number on the screen. But hey, what a debut!
No wonder Oo Antava made it to the top of YouTubes Top 100 Music Videos list. Personally speaking, I did not know the identity of the sensuous dancer till I got home and googled her. But she had left me gob-smacked in the theater. Oo Antava far outstripped Kala Chasma and Chikni ChameliKatrina Kaifs sizzling chartbusterswhich are pretty hard to top by any artist. Sams moves did just that! Respect.
As for Allu Arjunand his portrayal of a rough and tough sandalwood smuggler who rapidly rises to head the powerful, brutal syndicate operating in the dense, hard-to-access jungles of Andhra Pradesh I can only say after 40 years of watching movies and tracking stars, here is one actor who gobbles up the scenery and spits it out, using his hypnotic eyes and body language to full advantage.
After Amitabh Bachchans Angry Young Man in Deewar (1975), here we have a furious young man setting the screen on fire with a mere twitch of his eyebrows. I had no idea who he was, and I had gone primarily to find out what it was about Pushpa that had got the box-office rocketing during restricted Covid-times. I came away dazzled by a madly talented stranger, not a heavily-marketed brand.
Once home, I hastily filled in the gaps by finding out more about the man. I will not bore you with details. A few years ago in Hyderabad, young family friends had proudly taken me to a nightclub called 800 and told me it was owned by a star named Allu Arjun. Well the place was OK. I was indifferent and the stars name did not register. Today, I am less ignorant and realize it is the same actor I am singing hosannas to after watching Pushpa.
When I mentioned this to my friends and family, they were equally in the dark and mind you, all of us are avid movie-goers. That can only mean one thing there is a huge disconnect. The star system in Bollywood is established globally and understood across India.
Pretty much everybody in south India knows who Shah Rukh Khan is, but how many avid movie fans from the north know Chiranjeevi? Gold Mahesh Babu? Gold Vijay Devarakonda? True, Bollywood films do not create the same hysteria in Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi or Hyderabad as they do in the rest of India. But even superhit films from south India remain unknown here. All that is likely to change down the line.
I was so impressed by the dubbing in Pushpa, particularly the sprinkling of Marathi slang, I barely noticed it was not in the original language. Since Pushpa has been a success in four languages (1247 crore collection worldwide and counting), the future for dubbed movies getting a commercial pan-India release is looking bright!
At a time when the movie business across the world is struggling to stay afloat, creative, swift, out-of-the-box solutions are the only answer for survival. Combine this crisis of bloated budgets and astronomical star fees, with the other challenges posed by OTT platforms, and it is obvious what needs to be donemove forward with aggressive and creative marketing strategies, which include sophisticated, well-synced dubbing.
Bollywood respects numbers and worships success. Despite the staggering popularity of mega stars from down south, the crossover has not happened. Cross-pollination is always a good idea and a healthy investment in the ecosystem. I am hoping we get to watch the amazing Allu as the lead in a Bollywood blockbuster soon.
@shobhaade
Sources
2/ https://www.theweek.in/columns/Shobhaa-De/2022/01/27/dear-allu-arjun-come-to-bollywood-soon-shobhaa-de.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022