What is Bollywood’s future amid rising COVID-19 cases? Find out from the best directors and producers – Entertainment News, Firstpost
With news of B-Town stars testing positive for COVID-19 every day, will Bollywood postpone releases again? While Jersey release, Brahmastra has been postponed, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, Rajkummar Rao’s Badhaai Do, Laal Singh Chadha are set to hit theaters.
After suffering a huge setback in 2020, the Hindi film industry was working hard to get back on track. It has managed to regain its original charm with many new projects announced and long-delayed films such as Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 finding space on the big screen.
However, when it started to feel normal, the new variant of the coronavirus made it difficult and many states began closing movie theaters. Many celebrities like John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Delnaaz Irani, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur and Drashti Dhami have caught the virus.
While on the one hand, the releases have been postponed, including that of Jersey, Prithviraj, Brahmastra, and more. But, recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who was one of the first stars to release his filmThe lower end of the bellin theaters after the second wave of COVID-19 in 2021, announced thatBachchan Pandeywill be released in theaters on March 18. Aamir Khans’ production house also took to their social media management to say there was no change to the film’s release date. The statement read: “The release date of Aamir Khan Productions’ Laal Singh Chaddha is Baisakhi, April 14, 2022, contrary to some misleading stories.Badhaai Do, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar is also set to hit theaters on February 11.
We reached out toBadhaai Dosdirector Harshvardhan Kulkarni shortly after the announcement and he tells us: Cinema is risky but someone had to do it. It’s a calculated risk. No one can take away the charm of theatrical releases and cinemas have not been closed everywhere. We have to exist and liberate and wait for the new normal. I can’t comment on the box office, but we’re sure viewers will be thrilled and watch the movie.
Arangi Re director Anand L Rai tells us, Covid is a phase and it will be fine, but it’s time for us to understand that audiences and creators have evolved and grown. The ability to listen to ready-made stories has improved. OTT is part of everyone’s life and viewers are being upgraded. They consume world cinema. Directors can now improve the game with better stories. It’s time to raise the bar.
Shwetaabh Singh, producer of Eeb Allay Ooo and Just Like That tells us, We are working more on preparation these days. Prepare for all the situations that are presented to us. Work on scripts, shoot when allowed and try to finish before another wave hits. These are the only things in our hands and there is nothing you can do about them. One option we are exploring is short films. It takes less time. And we try to change the approach with which we treat shorts, while talking about the risks involved during these unforeseen circumstances.
Many other avenues are opening up with which films can reach people and money can also be made, but the competition has increased tenfold. It used to be that all the big movies went to theaters and then came to OTT, but with the onset of OTT exclusives/originals, the market is shrinking there for smaller movies as well. With the kind of unpredictability we face, not everyone can afford to wait for the right window to release their movies in theaters. Of course, that robs everyone involved, from filmmakers to audiences, of the experience of watching a movie in the theater, he adds.
Haseen Dillruba released on Netflix has become one of the most-watched films of 2021. Director Vinil Mathew believes OTT theta releases are an option for those who have completed filming the film. He has no inhibitions to release his movies on OTT platforms as it helps the content reach many more people. There’s a lot of financial pressure while we’re sitting on movies. As directors and actors we are constantly working and if we don’t release our projects it will eat away at the next one, we don’t want that.
Shoots are canceled and even those that continue to shoot have increased the level of security protocols, increasing time and budget. This makes shooting much more difficult. There is ongoing stress for every crew member as the virus spreads. If one of the crew members is infected, the whole program is turned upside down. The cinema viewing experience cannot be replaced, but now fewer people come to watch it, which has an impact on the box office, he adds.
Jay Shewakramani, producer of the upcoming Freddy movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F in the lead roles has a different view, he says the dynamic has changed since cinemas restarted. Audiences that depended on home entertainment came out in large numbers to theaters. The box office was not so impacted as many movies did great business, however, it will take some time for people to get out of their homes. They are happy to watch content online.
Adding a better perspective to the conversation, the producer says, movies eating each other was also happening before the pandemic. The number of films released in a year is always greater than the number of weeks A constant flow of films is essential to bring people back to theaters.
Director Mozez Singh, whose recent medical thriller Human on the OTT platform, starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, won accolades, says: We cannot avoid a halt in filming as cases increase. That said, there’s a magic to movies released on the big screen. It will never go away. It’s too intoxicating. But OTT has brought a world of new opportunities to all creators, not just directors. Stories, income, presence. Eventually, the box office and the OTT space will have to find a way to coexist in a mutually beneficial way. It may take some trial and error to get there, but eventually it will happen. Everyone will find a way to win, but it will change the world of cinema, and that’s the only thing we can be sure of.
We can now just wait and hope that the fear of the virus stops so that the entertainment industry can once again breathe a sigh of relief.
