Bollywood designer plans global expansion with partnership with Ambani





Bloomberg – Manish Malhotra, stylist for some of Bollywood’s biggest stars over the past three decades, plans to more than double his chain of stores and open his first overseas unit, months after the man richest man in Asia bought his eponymous fashion house. The first international physical lodge is expected to launch in early 2023 in the US, UK or Middle East. where the luxury brand has a large following, Malhotra said in an interview in Mumbai. At least six new stores in India and abroad are being opened, he said. Currently, the brand has four retail locations across India. Its global ambitions have been fueled by investments from Reliance Brands, part of the billionaire conglomerate Mukesh Ambani, who bought 40% of MM Styles from the designer in October for an undisclosed sum. Ambani wants to internationalize the operations of its main business, Reliance Industries. The conglomerate also bought a 52% stake in the brand owned by fellow Indian designer, Ritu Kumar, days after investing in MM Styles. A Reliance bus creating a strong technological backbone for the Malhotra brand and transforming it into a global high fashion powerhousehe said in October after announcing the buyout. As Malhotra works on his overseas expansion plans, he is looking to create new product lines including jackets, shirts, shoes and bags that can appeal to Western consumers beyond the Indian market. . Malhotra, 55, who became a household name in India after styling actors for a series of hit Bollywood films and continues to do so, launched her fashion house in 2005. In 2018, he also designed the clothes and decorations for the extravagant wedding of Ambani’s only daughter, Isha – an association that probably sowed the seed of a future business collaboration. Reliance Brands has become a gateway to India for international luxury companies seeking access to one of the largest retail markets in the world and has introduced at least 35 international brands including Burberry, Hugo Boss and Jimmy Choo. recovery of luxury Global demand for luxury goods is picking up as vaccination rates rise around the world and people socialize and travel more. In India, the luxury industry is also recovering after several shutdowns and is expected to reach US$1.5 billion in 2025, up from US$1 billion last year, according to researcher GlobalData. This attracts corporate funding for Indian fashion, which risks diluting a brand’s exclusivity. Malhotra insists he will not liquidate the brand, despite its massive new shareholder. We’re not going into mass production, we’re going to keep the brand luxury, he said. The idea is to take our Indian craftsmanship and make it globalso that it is globally understood, accessible and globally desired. This news was translated by Marcelle Castro, localization specialist at Bloomberg Lnea. See more at bloomberg.com Read also 2022 Bloomberg LP

