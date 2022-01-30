Entertainment
Uri and Gehraiyaan Actor Dhariya Karwa: I’m Ready to Play the Lead, the Sets Helped Me Gain Confidence | Bollywood
Actor Dhariya Karwa says he flourished to play a lead role on screen and all the ensemble films he has done have helped him gain confidence to direct films on screen. to come up.
Dhariya Karwas’ acting career started with Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)m which was followed by 83 (2021), both of which included an ensemble cast. The actor claims that he is confident and secure as an artist, which is why he has never been shy about taking on these ensemble productions.
My intention has been to be part of good stories, engaging stories, and quality material for me. Ultimately, I think if you keep going and stick to your guns, even the small part can have an impact. He will then lead you to a part where you are in the foreground. With Uri and 83, it happened. I may have had smaller roles but people recognized me, shares Karwa, whose next Gehraiyaan will see him again sharing screen space with multiple actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
About how ready he is to take on a movie on his own, the actor says, I am now striving for a lead role. This is the kind of responsibility I seek in my career. The sets have helped me gain confidence to wear films in the future. It is the merit of these films, they have been my learning ground and my theater school and I am ready now. I have experience and I know I’m good. I just have to keep building on that.
As he makes his acting debut in 2019, the pandemic has had a significant impact on the pace of his career. However, the 31-year-old hopes things will get back to normal soon.
The wait was long. By der aaye durust aaye. I had signed my first two films in quick succession, but 83 took 2 years to come out. All of this could have happened earlier, but that’s fate. I hope it’s a start and it gets better. I can’t wait to go there, and just work, he ends.
