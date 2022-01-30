This kid riding a horse is dating a Bollywood actress who is 11 years older than him, you know?

This cute little boy sitting on a horse in the photo is one of the handsome guys in Bollywood today. These days more fans are more interested in this actor’s personal life than professional life. This cute boy is dating an actress 11 years older than him. By the way, let us tell you that this actor has worked hard to get into Bollywood. Dabang Khan has given him the motivation to get fit from being fat. Also, this actor started his Bollywood career with Priyanka Chopra’s younger sister. If you have not been able to recognize this actor even after so many clues, please read the name of this actor in this report.

The charm of this actor is such that every Bollywood beauty is impressed by his sense of humor. Fans also like the way to make funny comments on the photos of Bollywood actresses. So, without adding to your confusion, let us tell you the name of this actor. This boy seen in the photo is Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor is dating Bollywood actress and ex-sister-in-law of Salman Khan. These days the discussion about the loves of these two is everywhere. On the other hand, speaking of Arjun’s Fat to Fit Journey, everyone knows how big Arjun Kapoor’s weight was before he came to Bollywood. But Salman Khan motivated him so much and made him a Bollywood star.

Along with Arjun Kapoor’s professional life, fans have heard more stories of his love story and family problems. While he is often trolled on social media for dating Malaika Arora, stories of a broken family since childhood have also resonated a lot in the halls of Bollywood. Since childhood, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor have been raised alone by their mother. After the father’s second marriage, these three have become mutually supportive. Arjun lost his mother even before the release of his first film. But even today the beautiful memories of his childhood remain on social networks.