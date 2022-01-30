‘Melrose’ actor dies at 70

Death is the only thing in life that is guaranteed, but that doesn’t make someone’s death any less heartbreaking. When news broke that actor Morgan Stevens died at just 70, people couldn’t help but be surprised. Although Morgan quit acting more than 20 years before his death, many people still remember him for his role in shows like notoriety and Melrose Square. While there’s nothing that can truly ease the pain of those who knew and loved Morgan, they can rest a little easier knowing that he lives on through his contributions to the entertainment industry. Keep reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Morgan Stevens

Morgan’s acting journey

Morgan was born in Tennessee. His father died when he was only nine years old, which left a huge strain on his family. In order to care for her children, Morgan’s mother was forced to sell the house they lived in. Not much is known of Morgan’s upbringing other than that. What we do know, however, is that Morgan didn’t spend his childhood or teenage years wanting to be an actor. Instead, he focused on sports and was quite active. His desire to become an actor did not materialize until he was already in college. Initially, he majored in advertising, but it didn’t take long for him to realize that wasn’t what he wanted to do. He decided to take a year off to join the military and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. He ended up being stationed in New York, which gave him the opportunity to see many local plays. It was then that he realized acting could be the perfect choice for him. When he returned to school, he decided to specialize in theater arts. This decision ended up changing the course of his life.

Shortly after graduating, Morgan decided to move to Los Angeles in hopes of breaking into the entertainment business. When he made the choice to move, he knew it might take a while before he started landing acting opportunities. Surprisingly, however, he found work within just a few months. Morgan made her first credited screen appearance in 1979 and things continued to take off from there. During that year, he appeared on several popular shows at the time, including quincy me and The Waltons. Things really took off for Morgan in 1982 when he was cast in the TV series notorietyand remained on the show for two seasons. Throughout the 80s he kept the momentum going, but things started to go downhill by the end of the decade. According to People“Stevens’ acting career came to a brief end after he was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving following a car accident in August 1989. The actor said he was severely beaten while in custody at Following a blood alcohol test that cleared him of an impaired driving charge, Stevens filed a lawsuit against the LAPD for police brutality and later reached a settlement for an amount undisclosed He returned to acting in 1992. His biggest role of the 90s was as Nick Diamond in Melrose Square.His last screen appearance was in an episode of Walker, Texas Ranger in 1999. We couldn’t find any information about why he decided to retire from acting.

Morgan’s death

Morgan was found dead at his Los Angeles home after a neighbor asked police for a checkup because Morgan had not been seen for several days. It is believed that he died of natural causes. It is unclear who was the first to announce his death to the public. As Morgan has always been a very private person, there isn’t much information about what happened in his personal life over the years. As far as we know, Morgan was never married and had no children. Following news of his death, there was an outpouring of love for Morgan on social media. Many people have noted how much they like his work.

Morgan’s Legacy

There is no doubt that Morgan’s sudden passing has left a hole in the hearts of many. Her career is a testament to the lasting impact a person’s work can have, even if she isn’t always aware of what it means to people. As of now, no information regarding Morgan’s services has been announced. Since he led a very discreet life, it is possible that his services were not open to the public.