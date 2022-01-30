Ethan Hawke wasn’t sure he was the right actor to play Arthur Harrow, “I was always a little worried”





Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are excited to see Moon Knight and learn more about the character of Ethan Hawke. However, the actor almost didn’t star in the upcoming Disney+ series because he didn’t know how good of a villain he could play. But, fortunately, Hawke finally decided to accept the role. Ethan Hawke | Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage Ethan Hawke plays Arthur Harrow in “Moon Knight” Moon KnightThe trailer for revealed the identity of Ethan Hawke’s villainous character on the Marvel Disney+ show. The actor plays Arthur Harrow, a cult leader who persuades Oscar Isaac’s character, Steven Grant, to embrace his dark side. In the video, Arthur tells Steven, “It must be very difficult. The voices in your head. There is chaos in you. Embrace the chaos. Arthur has ties to Moon Knight in the comics. But he only serves as a minor figure who stole findings from secret Nazi experiments regarding the “theory of pain”. Moon Knight later reunited with Arthur after kidnapping innocent people to continue the experiments. Many fans believe that Arthur Harrow is actually the Sun King from the TV series. The Sun King is one of Moon Knight’s most infamous villains, so it would make sense if Marvel wanted to keep his true identity a secret. But audiences won’t know the truth about Ethan Hawke’s character until Moon Knight raw. *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black} Weekly entertainmentEthan Hawke explained his decision-making process behind agreeing to be in Moon Knight. “The comic world meant a lot to me when I was younger”, explained Hawke. “I was always a little worried; there’s a certain type of actor who really excels in this universe, and I’m still not sure I’m one of them. But then Oscar [Isaac] asked me, and I really respect him. And I knew if he came in, he was going to do it all, and it’s fun to do any genre with people who are all into it. He added, “[Moon Knight director] Mohamed Diab, I really like his films. He’s a special director. So it became a matter of project, and it wasn’t an intellectual decision at all; it was like, ‘Oh, let’s do something cool with these guys.’ And the more I learned about the Moon Knight, the more excited I got because it’s so much better than trying to create something that the audience already has a big agenda with. Ethan Hawke explained: “And with Moon Knight, we get to create a world and a character. The fan in me still loves the first movie. I love learning how the heck Captain America came to be, those are my favorite parts of the story. Who influenced the character of Ethan Hawke in “Moon Knight” ? Ethan Hawke told Entertainment Weekly that he was inspired by psychiatrist Carl Jung and infamous cult leader David Koresh for his performance in Moon Knight. “Your instinct leads you”Hawke said. “The super-rich brains of bad guys don’t interest me. I like people who think they’re a good person, and that’s why they have to kill you. That, I find really terrifying. Moon Knightstarring Ethan Hawke, premieres March 30 on Disney+. RELATED: “Eternals” Marvel’s Post-Credits Scene Could Set Up The Midnight Sons In The MCU

