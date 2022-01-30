Karan becomes the go-to man for Telugu creators in Bollywood!





Elite Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar comes from a huge background. His father is a renowned producer and Karan entered as an assistant director. He became a director after a few years and made classic romantic family artists like Kuch Kuch Hota Hain Kabhi Khusi Kabhi Gham Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and others. Over the years, he occasionally made films and became a full-time producer.

He is known for making great films under his Dharma Productions banner and many heroes and heroines feel privileged to work under his production house. Karan is a superb producer and even a brilliant businessman. It keeps up to date and changes according to the trend. He witnessed Baahubali’s potential and released both parts in Hindi. He made huge amount of money just by presenting and releasing it in the Hindi market. He did the same for Rajnikanths 2.0. He always pays attention to Southern cinema and talent produced in Telugu Tamil Kannada and Malayalam. It is associated with many pan-Indian films which are shot in Telugu lately. After Baahubali, he is also playing his part in marketing RRR. It features Puri Jagannadhs Liger in Hindi and casts Vijay Deverakonda. There is a talk that he will produce a movie soon which will have Prabhas as the lead. Nag Ashwin is going to direct Prabhas for this movie. If the sources are to be believed, Karan Johar has become co-producer of Prabha’s ongoing film titled Project k. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this time travel-based sci-fi film has Deepika Padukone in the lead role while Amitabh Bachchan plays a key role. This big project is being done with a budget of over 500 crores. While Ashwini Dutt was the solo producer till date, latest reports suggest that Karan will be partnering with him for Project K. Talks are said to be ongoing at this time and we have to wait for an update from the official source . Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam. It is an epic love drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead. He is also working on Prasanth Neels Salaar Om Rauts Adipurush apart from K project with Nag Ashwin. He also accepted Spirit under Sandeep Reddy Vangas.

