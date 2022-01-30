Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding in April? Are the couple planning a big Bollywood-style ceremony?





Image source: INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Strong points Farhan and Shibani started dating a few years ago

The couple made their relationship official in 2018

Farhan was previously married to Adhuna with whom he has two daughters. If recent reports are to be believed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s marriage is on the cards. The celebrity couple are reportedly hosting a big Bollywood-style ceremony for their loved ones. According to the media, Farhan and Shibani will have a court marriage in February. They will register for their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. However, no announcements were made by the celebrities. It is claimed that the couple decided to have a low-key ceremony due to the rising number of COVID and Omicron cases, but as the situation is expected to improve, they have changed their plans. “Farhan and Shibani have now decided to have a big wedding in April after their court wedding in February. The couple had previously decided on an intimate wedding due to pandemics and the rise of Covid 19 and the Omicron threat. But now , things are under control “The couple have now thought of doing it in a grand way by following all the protocols. The couple chose to wear Sabyasachi and their wedding outfits are being made and they all want it to remain extremely intimate,” a source quoted Bollywoodlife as saying. Farhan and Shibani started dating a few years ago. After secretly dating for a while, they made their romance official on social media in late 2018. Farhan was previously married to Adhuna with whom he has two daughters. Take a look at some precious photos of Farhan and Shibani: On the work side, Farhan will soon start filming one of the most anticipated films – “Jee Le Zaraa”, a road trip featuring the three great ladies of cinema – Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. With the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, Farhan would return to the director’s chair. In addition to taking on the role of director, he also wrote the screenplay with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film will hit theaters in 2022.

