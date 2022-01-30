HC asks Dileep and his assistants to submit all old phones on Monday





New Delhi: During the hearing of the actress’ 2017 assault case in which Malayalam actor Dileep was allegedly involved in the plot to eliminate investigators, the Kerala High Court on Saturday ordered the defense to submit the six phones of the actor and his assistants in a sealed cover. Monday. The single-judge bench headed by Judge Gopinath P issued the order while hearing the crime branch’s motion to recover the old mobile phones belonging to actor Dileep and the other defendant in the case. Although the prosecution lawyer maintained that there were seven phones – four belonging to actor Dileep, two to his brother Anoop and another to his brother-in-law – Dileep said he had no only three phones, prompting the court to request all six of them. According to the defense attorney, the phones were turned over to a forensic company to recover the conversation the actor had with Balachandrakumar, the director who said Dileep was conspiring to eliminate investigators investigating the case. kidnapping and assault. The defense attorney asked for time until Tuesday, however, the court insisted on submitting the phones by Monday. The actor’s lawyer also reported that his phone had private conversations with his first wife (actress Manju Warrier) and others and said the prosecution may invade his privacy and leak the conversations. deprived of the actor. Besides the accused actor, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Sooraj, his assistant Appu alias Krishnadas and his close friend Byju Chengamanad were grilled for 33 hours over three days earlier this week. Actor Dileep’s name has come into the limelight after the Kerala actress complained that she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a gang of goons in 2017 and some scenes were filmed to blackmail her . After the arrest of main defendant Sunil, actor Dileep was arrested after being accused of being the main conspirator in the case.

