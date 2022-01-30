Entertainment
Trending news: This child sitting on a horse is dating a Bollywood actress who is 11 years older than him, do you know?
Guess the Celeb Name: This cute little kid who is seen sitting on a horse in the photo is one of the handsome hunk of Bollywood today. These days more fans are more interested in the personal life of this actor than in the professional life. This cute little kid is dating an actress 11 years older than him. By the way, let us tell you that this actor has worked hard to get into Bollywood. Dabang Khan has given him the motivation to become fit from fat. Also, this actor started his Bollywood career with Priyanka Chopra’s younger sister. If you have not been able to recognize this actor even after so many hints, then read the name of this actor in this report.
The charm of this actor is such that every beauty of Bollywood is impressed by his sense of humor. Fans also like the way of making funny comments on the photos of Bollywood actresses. So, without increasing your confusion, let us tell you the name of this actor. This child seen in the photo is Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor is dating Bollywood actress and Salman Khan’s ex-sister-in-law (Malaika Arora). These days the discussion of the love affairs of these two is everywhere. On the other hand, talking about Arjun’s Fat to Fit Journey, everyone knows how big Arjun Kapoor’s weight was before coming to Bollywood. But Salman Khan motivated him so much and made him a star of Bollywood.
Along with Arjun Kapoor’s professional life, fans have heard more stories of his love affair and family problems. While he is often trolled on social media for dating Malaika Arora, the stories of a broken family since childhood have also resonated a lot in the Bollywood corridors. Since childhood, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor have been raised single-handedly by their mother. After the second marriage of the father, these three have become each other’s support. Arjun lost his mother even before the release of his first film. But even today the beautiful memories of his childhood remain on social media.
