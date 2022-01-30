Tickets on sale now for IndyCar weekend at Iowa Speedway Newton Daily News





Excitement continues to build for INDYCAR’s return to Iowa Speedway, July 22-24, during Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend. As fans prepare for the unique summer racing weekend that will feature the only NTT INDYCAR SERIES dual program in 2022, combined with top-notch off-track entertainment and activities, the event has kicked off its new social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can keep up to date with all the latest news, announcements and information related to the July 22-24 event at Iowa Speedway by following @INDYCARatIowa on each of the social media platforms. With tickets for the action-packed three-day weekend now on sale and some exciting announcements about the entertainment and activities planned for the Hy-Vee INDYCAR race weekend in the coming weeks, there will be plenty of content and information to share on the social events channels as INDYCAR returns to the fastest short track on the planet for the first time since the summer of 2020. Featuring two races in one weekend with the stars and powerhouses of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, race the short oval at Iowa Speedway with the next generation of open-wheel racers in Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires, Hy -Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will generate a lot of excitement on and off the track. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ return to the 7/8 mile oval at Iowa Speedway will include only this season’s double weekend, with both races being televised live on NBC. the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 will take the green flag on Saturday July 23 and the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 will take place on Sunday July 24. INDYCAR’s future stars will battle it out at the Indy Lights Iowa Challenge, also on Saturday, July 23. Additionally, Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend will provide a festival atmosphere throughout the three-day event with live music, family-friendly activities, interactive exhibits, camping and more at Iowa Speedway.

