



Salman, Shah Rukh, Hrithik in one movie; Bollywood Map Like Avengers And Game | Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Hrithik Roshan Will Act Together In A Film After War 2

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan There are already many multi-star movies in Bollywood. Audiences are expecting more and more movies like that. There are a few such moments that are doubling that expectation and are booming in the Bollywood courtyard. Actor Salman Khan has made his own appearance in the Hindi film industry. Hrithik Roshan also has a charm. Even now, Shah Rukh Khan has not lost his demand. The fans’ desire is to see these three star actors in the same movie. There are reports that a movie is getting ready in Bollywood to fulfill that wish. There are many types of gossip about this. Some have reported that all three star actors will be revealed in ‘War 2’. But it is getting clearer. Shah Rukh Khan is now busy with ‘Pathan’ cinematic work. Hrithik Roshan will soon be working on ‘War 2’. Aunt, Salman Khan is busy with the last stages of ‘Tiger 3’. Sources have clarified that Salman Khan’s Tiger role and Shah Rukh’s Pathan role will not be in ‘War 2’ cinema. So what is the plan of Bollywood? There are some details about that too. After the release of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’, the multi-star cinema will be ready for what fans want. There is preparation for a spy thriller to be done with the characters of Tiger (Salman), Pathan (Shah Rukh) and Kabir (Hrithik) of War Cinema. Deepika Padukone will star opposite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films will be investing in this giant project. It would be great if the three superstars of Bollywood star in the same movie. According to sources, the Pink Villa web site reports that it will give Hollywood a feeling of “Avengers and Game”. Also Read: Kapil Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan’s Drunken Heart What’s ahead? Yulia, the boyfriend of a profit-loss boy who worked with Salman Khan



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pipanews.com/salman-shah-rukh-hrithik-in-one-movie-bollywood-plan-like-avengers-and-game-shah-rukh-khan-salman-khan-hrithik-roshan-will-act-together-in-a-film-after-war-2/

