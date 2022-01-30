Entertainment
North Carolina artists work shown on billboards across US | Entertainment
HICKORY, NC (AP) A Hickory artist had one chance to have her work featured on billboards across the nation. Melissa Crosson submitted a bright and cheerful work she completed during the pandemic lockdown.
To be honest, I didn’t expect to win. Even though being an artist is about creation, one can face a lot of rejection. However, its important to learn that one must keep trying, Crosson said. I received a call on a November morning from Wendy Hickey (with ArtPop) telling me the news and I screamed and cried with excitement.
One of the billboards that features Crossons painting Harvest can be viewed in Hickory at the intersection of Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard and US Highway 70.
ArtPop Street Gallery is a nonprofit organization that features 20 artists each year in public spaces and on billboards through the groups Cities Program. The program has been in operation for nine years, ArtPop Street Gallery Executive Director Wendy Hickey said.
Only one submission is allowed, which made it very difficult to choose. I decided to use a piece I made during the lockdown that I hoped would bring joy to the viewer, Crosson said. I wanted something bright and cheerful, so I wanted to have a lot of color to emphasize that positive energy. I also wanted to create artwork that I felt was relatable because we were all very isolated. I thought a good way to represent that we are all tied together is through patchwork design. That is where I came up with the patchwork style.
Crossons painting features shades of red, orange, yellow, greens, blue and purple. Her painting is reminiscent of a quilt. The art has multiple smaller sections of patterns and colors with bold black outlines. The patchwork design comes together to create a larger image. The overall image of the piece is a person harvesting plants under a sunny sky with clouds and rolling hills in the background.
Crosson found out about ArtPop Street Gallerys Cities Program after joining an art group that was held through Zoom called Contour Corona. The group was led by Charlotte artists Jean Cauthen and Emily Andress. Cauthen and Andress were both previously featured in the program.
Crosson said Cauthen and Andress told her about the program and encouraged her to participate.
Crosson said she is beyond grateful for the opportunity and that she has worked hard for her accomplishments. Crosson said this past year has taught her that it is important to put yourself out there to be seen. I learned its important to make things happen rather than hope and wait for things to happen, she said. I have learned to be proud of who I am, what I am capable of and to try and share that with others with confidence.
Crosson said creating art helps bring her happiness and as a result she feels it also gives joy to viewers. She said her style varies and each piece she creates starts as an image in her head that sparks excitement. Once she gets an idea she lets it flow through her brush onto the canvas.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Hickory Daily Record.
Sources
2/ https://www.hastingstribune.com/ap/entertainment/north-carolina-artist-s-work-shown-on-billboards-across-us/article_d7a9af00-f898-5900-844b-b0142fed6ebd.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022