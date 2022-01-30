February 4 Central, East Contra Costa arts, entertainment On Tap

PITTSBURG

See ‘Hound of the Baskervilles’ at Steeltown Coffee & Tea

The Pittsburg Community Theater will perform the second in its Hound black box series at Steeltown Coffee & Tea from February 25 through March 6. A lightning-fast and hilarious comedy, “The Hound of the Baskervilles” is a new adaptation that simultaneously parodies and reveres Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s most famous mystery.

In this highly theatrical adaptation from Steven Canny and John Nicholson, director Dianna Schepers brings the story of Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson to life as they set out into the moors to unravel a family’s “curse” and meet dozens of suspicious characters. which may be too much for Sherlock or, for that matter, a cast of three to handle.

The cast of “The Hound of the Baskervilles” brings together three veteran PCT performers: Phillip Levya as Holmes (and six other characters); Brian Moore is Dr. Watson; and Bill Chessman plays Sir Henry along with a dizzying array of other hilarious characters. Schepers also assembled a crew of nine.

The play will be performed at Steeltown Coffee, 695 Railroad Ave. in Pittsburgh. Tickets are available at pctca.org/tickets or 925-439-PLAY (7529).

WALNUT STREAM

Bedford Gallery’s ‘Forced to Flee’ exhibition opens February 26

Bedford Gallery will open the “Forced to Flee” exhibition, which will run from February 26 to June 19. A solo installation by Boston-based artist Yu-Wen Wu will accompany the exhibition.

Organized by Studio Art Quilt Associates Inc., “Forced to Flee” is a traveling exhibit of 36 highly personal art quilts that explore the stories and journeys of refugees and immigrants. An international list of artists considers the plight of people displaced from several perspectives due to war, oppression, natural disasters or horrific human rights violations. Quilts involve a wide range of techniques to tell powerful stories, including raw-edge appliqué, engraving, mark making, photo and screen printing, stitch and appliqué.

Yu-Wen Wus’ solo installation features two works that amplify the immigrant experience “Leavings/Belongings,” a multidisciplinary traveling project, and “Tell Me,” a single-channel video. The Bedford Gallery is on the first floor of the Lesher Center for the Arts at 1601 Civic Drive in downtown Walnut Creek. To learn more about the gallery, go to bedfordgallery.org.

LIVERMORE

The band Rockapella will bring full sound to the city on February 9

The Bankhead Theater will follow a music-filled January with a similar month, starting February 9 with talented band Rockapella. As one of the forefathers of the stunning full sound of contemporary a cappella, Rockapella has shown audiences around the world the raw power of pure vocal talent and originality. This performance will take place at the Bankhead Theater in downtown Livermore.

From their early years singing doo wop on the street corners of New York to selling out performances around the world, Rockapella have become sophisticated masters of the a cappella vocal art form. Now making a fourth visit to The Bankhead, Rockapella will rock the house with just one instrument, their vocals, but with a stunning full band sound. Tickets cost between $20 and $78. For more information, visit online at livermorearts.org.

The incredible spectacle of the Peking Acrobats is coming to the Bankhead

Livermore Arts Bankhead will present The Peking Acrobats at 8 p.m. on February 4. For 34 years, The Peking Acrobats have been redefining the image of Chinese acrobatics, pushing the limits of human abilities, defying gravity with stunning displays of contortion, flexibility and control.

With daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs or along tall poles, they display their technical prowess with arts such as freestyle biking, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting and gymnastics. Tickets range from $20 to $78 each. Special rates of $20 for student/child tickets are available. Go to livermoreperformingarts.com or call the box office at 925-373-6800.

The gallery’s exhibition combines art with writing

A new exhibition putting the written word side by side with art, Double Take: Art and Literature Side by Side, is on view at the Bankhead Theater Gallery until March 27. With works by East Bay artists and poetry by Tri-Valley poets and writers, some of the artworks have a phrase or poem embedded in these artworks, and a few of these pieces are even close collaborations between artist and poet and reflect a personal as well as an artistic relationship.

This blend of words and art will provide viewers with an experience that delights and inspires multiple senses. The public is invited to experience this insightful exhibition at the Livermore Town Center Gallery. For more information, visit livermorearts.org/visual-arts-2 in line.

SAN RAMON

Diablo Womens Chorale is always looking for new members

You want to have fun? The Diablo Womens Chorale is looking for members. The spring season has started and auditions will take place by appointment. The non-profit group, which has members from all over, encourages any woman who loves music and lively company to audition.

Simple and short auditions are required to register. To schedule an audition, contact Nancy Hickman at [email protected] or 925-899-5050. Get ready to sing a short song of your choice. Choral experience and ability to read music is a plus but not required. For more information, visit online at diablowomenschorale.org/join-us.

DANVILLE

Village Theater Art Gallery presenting ‘Threads of Change’

The Town of Danvilles Village Theater Art Gallery presents a new exhibition, ‘Threads of Change’, featuring unique art quilts made by members of the local quilt group, Creative Fiber Artists. The group exhibited their work at the gallery in 2017 and have been busy creating more art quilts for this latest exhibition.

Art quilts are not limited to textiles and sewing, as artists use a variety of techniques and materials resulting in beautiful and original works of art. Quilts are screen printed, dyed, mono-printed and more to create layers and depth. These imaginative works are intricate, fun, and feature stunning landscapes, still lifes, and animal images.

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in effect and all visitors must wear masks in the gallery. For the latest guidelines, visit the Danville webpage at danville.ca.gov/vtart. The Village Theater Art Gallery is open to visitors Wednesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and by appointment only on other days. Free entry. For more information, contact Visual Arts Coordinator Marija Nelson Bleier at 925-314-3460 or [email protected]

PITTSBURG

A theater group will present “Fences” from February 5

From Feb. 5-13, Pittsburg Community Theater will present August Wilson’s “Fences,” which won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 1987 Tony Award for Best Play.

Performances will take place on the Betty Brown Stage of the Little Theater in the Creative Arts Building, 280 School St. in Pittsburgh. Directed by LaTonya Watts, the story centers on how someone broken inside can manifest this and cause rifts in relationships with family and friends.

Main character Troy Maxson (Kirk Waller) has literally and figuratively faced obstacles that have blocked his progress in life. The story focuses on how his life was deeply affected by the systemic and social racism of the time. Throughout the play, he is forced to confront his own past and his disappointment with the way his life has turned out, as well as his goals for the present and future and his own thinly veiled resentment for his own son, whose hopes for advancement are seen as a threat. Wilson’s play is considered a classic of the American stage, with themes that still resonate today.

In addition to Waller, the play features performances from Gwendolyn Sampson-Brown (Rose Maxson), Dodie Katague (Bono), Elijah Waller (Cory), Jason Anthony (Gabriel), Alijah Carter (Lyons), and Makayla Rhine (Raynell). Tickets are available online at pctca.org/tickets or by phone at 925-439-PLAY (7429). The cost is $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and students. Masks and proof of COVID vaccination will be required for entry.

