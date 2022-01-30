Shamita Shetty and other Bollywood celebrities who participated in “Bigg Boss”





Love it or hate it, Great leader was India’s top-rated reality series. People often ditch logic to witness the daily drama of this reality show, which has kept them glued to their TV screens. The show proved to be a turning point for various celebrities including Sunny Leone and Nora Fatehi who later made their presence felt in Bollywood. Over the years, many celebrities have also appeared on the reality show and made headlines during their time inside the Great leader lodge. From Shamita Shetty to Rahul Roy, let’s take a look at the list of Bollywood actors who have been seen as contestants on the TV show. Shamita Shetty Shamita Shetty, who made her Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra’s blockbuster Mohabbatein in 2000, was first seen as a competitor in big boss 3 in 2009. After being indoors for about 42 days, she walked out of the show to attend her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding to Raj Kundra. During his time in the Great leader house, she was the only contestant who was never nominated. Last year she participated in Bigg Boss OTT followed by Big Boss 15, and stood out for his strong personality by becoming a finalist (both in OTT and in season 15). Tanishaa Mukerji Kajol’s sister and actress, Tanishaa Mukerji, was considered a contestant in big boss 7. His closeness to Armaan Kohli and his nasty fights with Gauahar Khan were among the main highlights of the series. While Gauahar walked away with the winner’s trophy, Tanishaa was the first runner-up. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Shh…, with Karan Nath. Later she appeared in movies like Sarkar, Neal and Nikki, Charlie Tango among others. Shakti Kapoor Shakti Kapoor’s sojourn big boss 5 got off to an intriguing start when he entered the house with thirteen women. While other male contestants joined the show later, Kapoor was the only male in the house for a few weeks and was kicked out on the 28th day. Apparently, he received a huge sum to enter the show. Poonam Dhillon The veteran Bollywood actress entered big boss 3 to reach a younger audience. Fans loved her time on the show and she even made it to the finale after staying in the Great leader home for 84 days. Dhillion finished second while Vindu Dara Singh won the third season. Rahul Roy the Aashiqui star was part of the first edition of Great leader as well as other popular names such as Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Amit Sadh and Rupali Ganguly. The show was her comeback of sorts in the entertainment industry and fans loved her calm and composed personality. He created history by becoming the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Arshad Warsi. Rimi Sen Golmaal and Phir Hera Phéri actress Rimi Sen was seen in big boss 9. During her time on the show, she made headlines for her lack of interest in tasks. She was kicked out after being on the controversial TV series for 51 days. Later in an interview, Rimi revealed that she did the show for money. According to reports, she was paid more than Rs 2 crore for spending around 50 days inside the Great leader lodge. Minisha Lamba Known for her performances in films like yahaan, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Well done Abba, Minissha Lamba was a candidate for big boss 8. After staying inside the house for five weeks, the actress was evicted. Apparently, she entered the show to connect with her fans and was happy with her journey.

