“Where our country is heading is not the country I would be happy about”





There are many Bollywood celebrities who belong to different political parties. Likewise, Urmila Matondkar started with the Indian National Congress Party and later in December 2020, she joined Shiv Sena and has been a part of it ever since. In a recent interview, Urmila opened up about the direction our country is heading in the current scenario and she is not happy with it. Scroll below to read the scoop. In the same chat, Urmila revealed that she had offers to join politics from 1999. The actress later joined politics and revealed that she wanted to do so for social reasons. In a chat with ETimes, Urmila Matondkar revealed her political stance and said, “Like marriage, politics has also liberated me. I’ve had offers to go into politics since 1999. I never thought I’d get into it. Eventually, I took the path less traveled for social rather than political reasons. Where our country is or where it is headed is not the country I would be happy with. You have to stand up for the things you stand for. When asked if she enjoys connecting with the masses, Urmila Matondkar replied: For me, politics includes social concerns. When I was in school, my parents donated to social organizations on my birthday. Lately, I’ve been enjoying spending time in nursing homes and with orphans. When I visited the flooded areas of Maharashtra, people said I went there because I wanted a muster ticket. I would have had that even without going there. Although I lost in 2019, understanding people’s problems filled me with gratitude. Gratitude is a process of evolution. Just like the service. Concluding her stance on the policy, she said: A few years ago I was carrying a Versace bag off the track, I had track shoes on my feet. It was a phase, it’s also a phase. Mohsin finds my ability to not take myself seriously as a star fascinating, as does my ability to blend in with people. One day I might give hardcore political interviews on TV channels. On the other hand, I could be with the poorest of the poor. Although I am equally proud of both characters. What do you think of Urmila Matondkars’ position on politics in our country? Tell us in the comments below. Must read: When Salman Khan was disgusted by Bollywood, he hated it for that reason! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

