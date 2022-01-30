How a Lampeter-Strasburg grad became a Hollywood stuntman, working on dozens of big-name TV shows and movies | Entertainment

Your job one day asks you to walk through a second story apartment, jump out of a bed and out of a window onto the roof of a car, then drive that car through a fence and into a field.

You don’t have time to practice, and even if you did, it’s not something you want to do more than once. Does that sound exciting to you?

For professional stuntman Steve Rizzo, who grew up on Willow Street, it’s just another day at work. In fact, he did the aforementioned stunt while filming an episode of CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0.”

Rizzo, now 54, knew from attending Lampeter-Strasburg High School that he wanted to be a professional stuntman, but didn’t know where to start. These days, there are training courses for all types of professional stunts, from high jumps to learning to drive different types of cars. But those didn’t exist in the early ’90s, Rizzo said.

He moved from Lancaster County to attend school in Los Angeles, as he knew he had an interest in special effects and creating monsters.

In college, a friend challenged him to audition as a stuntman for Universal Studios’ “Miami Vice Action Spectacular.” The show was meant to be an immersive special effects show with explosions, pyrotechnics and more. It operated from 1987 to 1995.

Rizzo auditioned and got the part, not knowing at the time that it would change his life forever.

Rizzo performed his first show “Miami Vice Action Spectacular” in 1991 to a crowd of 3,000.

“That’s it…that’s what I wanted to do,” Rizzo said, remembering thinking.

Now, 30 years later, Rizzo has an impressive filmography, having starred in films like “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Birds of Prey”, and TV shows like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “The Blacklist”, “Succession”, and Marvel’s “Agents of SHIELD”

Roots in the county

Rizzo was born in Baltimore, but moved to Willow Street when he was 10 years old. His parents had visited the area from time to time before settling there, mainly to experience the food scene. He fondly remembers eating at places like Willow Valley and Miller’s Smorgasbord.

He attended school in the Lampeter-Strasburg School District, where he excelled in athletics, such as track and field and football.

Art Keen, coach of the Lampeter-Strasburg men’s track team from 1983 to 1987, fondly remembers Rizzo’s abilities.

“He was obviously one of the best guys on the team. He worked really hard,” Keen said.

He says he was surprised to learn that Rizzo ended up working as a stuntman, but maybe he should have seen it coming because Rizzo was one of the few students who didn’t mind jumping by. over obstacles in track competitions, says Keen.

“Maybe it has to do with being a stuntman, if you don’t mind bumping into it a bit,” Keen laughs. “It seems like a dangerous job to me.”

Her Lampeter-Strasburg English teacher, Miriam Gomez Witmer, who coached the women’s track and field team, also recalled Rizzo’s hurdles experience, saying it was a “stunt in itself.”

Gomez Witmer says she remembers Rizzo talking about his dreams of becoming a stuntman.

“I was thinking, you know what, this is the kind of guy who would do that,” Gomez Witmer said. “Like, I could see him doing it then. … He’s living that dream he had as a teenager.”

She says that when Rizzo posts things he’s been working on on social media, she tries to look up to him for support.

“(He’s) very grateful that he was able to have this life, which is nice to see when you see students growing up and being well placed,” Gomez Witmer said.

Be a stuntman

Rizzo compares himself to Joey from the TV show “Friends”. Few things bother him and he prides himself on being an easy going guy.

“I’m like water off a duck’s back,” Rizzo said with a smile. In honor of a friend who passed away last year, he says he will always make sure to speak to his co-workers and remind them to have fun on set.

While this attitude may seem at odds with the type of work he does, he balances it out by giving his all during action plans. Rizzo loves his job.

I’m not one to sit behind a desk pushing pencils. I don’t want to say I’m a daredevil or a thrill seeker, because I’m not. I like to get my blood pumping. I come from a very athletic background,” says Rizzo. “Being in these situations gets my juices flowing. And that also covers me creatively.”

Sometimes it’s just written on a script, “they fight”. It’s up to Rizzo to find out what that means, and that process is energizing.

I’m the kind of person that I’m going to give you a thousand percent, and then I’m going to tell you to tell me to bring it back. I’ll bombard you with this huge thing, and then you tell me what you take away, Rizzo said.

Rizzo says he learned most of the stunts on the job, crediting his athletic background as the reason he was able to adapt well to new stunts.

“It allowed me to become comfortable with running, jumping and falling,” says Rizzo. And because stunt training courses weren’t plentiful in the ’90s, Rizzo first learned how to do stunt driving by renting cars and testing them in an empty parking lot.

When you’re a stuntman, you expect to know a lot, because you never know what the actors are going to have to do,” says Rizzo. “The more you know, the more you do.

The key is knowing your body and knowing what you’re capable of, says Rizzo. But sometimes things turn out differently than expected.

During his second year working on the show “Miami Vice”, he underwent surgery to have his left knee reconstructed. He also had his lower back reconstructed and had a motorcycle accident at work.

“You walk away, bruises and pulled muscles. I was lucky… It happens,” Rizzo laughs.

Pigs at the “Pineapple Express”

No day is ever the same as a stuntman; Rizzo is always doing something different.

Some stunts, like the one-take scene in “Hawaii Five-0,” are physically and mentally challenging. Sometimes they are frustrating.

Rizzo worked on “Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties” as a stuntman for Billy Connolly. He needed to trip over a live pig, which is a relatively easy stunt, Rizzo says. But the pig was too smart.

“The pig wanted nothing to do with me,” Rizzo said. They worked on the plan for over an hour, but the pig kept running away from Rizzo. They tried the stunt two days later with a different pig, and it worked in just two moves.

“It was actually really funny at the end…I wanted to hug that pig so badly,” Rizzo said.

But whether he’s trying to trip over pigs or fall gracefully out of a dump truck, the thrill never fades, Rizzo says.

And he enjoys working alongside his colleagues, he says. He mainly doubles for actor Jason O’Mara, who is known for being the lead in the American version of the 2008 sci-fi show “Life on Mars”, as well as playing Jeffrey Mace in the ” Agents of SHIELD”.

Rizzo was also Seth Rogen’s stunt double for five years, from “Pineapple Express” to “The Guilt Trip.”

“I love working with everyone,” says Rizzo.

He also enjoys telling people who aren’t in the entertainment industry what he does for a living.

“For us, it’s like, yeah, it’s our job. It’s like anybody’s job, just more game time,” Rizzo says. “We play pretend for a living.”

Although Rizzo is 54 years old, he has no intention of stopping his career. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his wife of 26 years, and they have a 24-year-old daughter in New York who is working on becoming a Broadway star.

“Eventually your body says enough, enough is enough. But then I can take the next step as a coordinator and hire the younger guys to do what I was doing before,” Rizzo says. “I love being on set and I love being around. I’ll be on set for as long as I can.”