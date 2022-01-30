Entertainment
8 Powerful Negative Roles Bollywood Actors Play – Buzzpedia
Being a villain, on the other hand, forces the actor to express complicated emotions and human frailties in ways diametrically opposed to portraying good characters. The actor must embody the character, feel the character’s negativity and hatred for others, for the character to appear authentic. “Gray characters are often more realistic than others” Emraan Hashmi said once. We take a look at some of the powerful negative characters we’ve seen in Bollywood over the years, and the performers who nailed them.
Here is a list of some of the powerful negative roles played by Bollywood actors
1. Ranveer Singh (Padmavat)
Ranveer Singh upped the ante as Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmavat, with creepy eyes, weird mannerisms and terrific acting. Although he aims to develop a great filmography of which he is proud, the actor believes that this is a character whose goals and greed he does not identify with.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted a fantastic actor to bring out Khilji’s dark side on the big screen, as he was a mean and evil ruler on paper. This is Ranveer Singh. The actor immersed himself in the dark kingdom of Khilji, thus immortalizing the character. As a result, even three years after the release of Padmavat, we can still see the spectacular scenes from Ranveer’s film.
2. Akshay Kumar (2.0)
Akshay Kumar, who plays the villain in Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated and big-budget Entertainment 2.0, underwent a lengthy prosthetic makeup process for his role. The actor says it tested his patience and helped him relax.
“I was already patient, but it made me more subtle and softer for now,” Akshay told a small gathering of reporters.
The treatment did not stop there because the make-up removal lasted an hour and a half. It was extremely uncomfortable for the actor. During her filming schedule, Akshay had to stick to a liquid diet of water, smoothies, and juices.
3. Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2)
In Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji reprises her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a woman who takes it upon herself to apprehend the culprit. Roy is on the hunt for a teenage criminal who rapes and murders women in Kota in this sequel.
The filmmakers knew how to keep secret the identity of the actor who embodies the main adversary.
With YRF, the young actor, who has already starred in various TV shows, made his Bollywood debut. Critics have praised Mardaani 2 and favorable reviews are pouring in. However, the antagonist, who left everyone amazed with his powerful performance, deserves a special mention.
“There’s one person who takes your breath away the clean-faced enemy, played by Vishal Jethwa,” writes Indian TV critic Sonal Gera. He’s a revelation, someone one would immediately despise. Sunny, played by Vishal, is sneaky, extremely smart, and incredibly mean. He rapes women before brutally murdering them. Because, well, the ego”
4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raman Raghav 2.0)
As the psychotic serial killer Ramanna in Raman Raghav 2.0, Nawazuddin produced one of his most demanding performances. He tried the action method to do the character justice, and it turns out his battle for the REAL got way too REAL.
“Every time I spoke his (Raman’s) words or performed his horrific acts of violence for the camera, I felt practically tainted and compromised,” Nawaz told Deccan Chronicle of the character. It was as if something inside me had died.
The actor used to go to many dhabas, poor neighborhoods and other shady places to go into detail about the character of the criminal (who was inspired by serial killer Raman Raghav). To prepare for the role, Siddiqui even left his home for two days without alerting anyone and stayed in a remote, cheap motel.
5. Vivek Obroi (Krrish 3)
Vivek Oberoi’s big villain look in Krrish 3 has been kept under wraps, but the actor, who hasn’t enjoyed box office success in a long time, was convinced the role would be a game-changer for him.
“He’s a one-of-a-kind character. He is a dark aristocratic prince and a supervillain. Because he is not accepted in society, he looks down on the human race. His need for revenge is so powerful that he has constructed his own reality to fight them. He’s one of the most terrifying villains ever seen on TV,” Vivek remarked.
The 37-year-old actor claimed he had no qualms about taking on a dark role as he believes playing such edgy roles in films like ‘Company’ and ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ have earned him the most public praise.
6. Sanjay Dutt (Agneepath)
In the Agneepath remake, Sanjay Dutt played Kaancha Cheena, a role originally played by Danny Dengzongpa. Because the character was already renowned, Sanjay Dutt had to bring his “A” game to the film. Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, did not disappoint. Everything Sanjay Dutt accomplished, from his puffed-up appearance to his dialogue delivery, added authenticity to his negative portrayal in the film.
7. Ritesh Deshmukh (villain Ek)
Riteish Deshmukh steals the show in EK VILLAIN with a brilliant performance.
From playing a disgruntled employee who is called “more useless than a xerox machine” to a psychopath who goes on a rampage murdering random women who call him “useless” and taking their stuff to his nagging wife in order to prevent him from murdering his own wife, who also designates him as such.
By far the biggest surprise in this movie is Riteish.
His expressions reveal his intent, while his eyes communicate his madness. Bob Biswas, Jr., of Kahaani?
And you’re like, “Is this the same actor I saw in drag in Humshakals?”
He meant every word when he said “ghabraiye mat madam aaj ke baad aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi milega”.
8. Tigmanshu Dhulia (The Gangs of Wasseypur)
One of the main characteristics of a great villain is to make the audience like and hate him, and if that’s the case, there’s no better character than Ramadhir Singh. Tigmanshu Dhulai plays Ramadhit Singh, a future politician who appears in both parts of the film.
Ramadhir is the main antagonist of the series and kills almost all the main protagonists. Ramadhir Singh is one of the most formidable villains thanks to his brilliant acting and classic phrases like “Beta, tumse na ho payega”.
These were some of the Bollywood actors who played their negative roles and stunned the crowd with their outstanding performances. What do you think of these 8 incredible actors and how well did they do in these roles?
Also check out: our favorite actors from 2021
Sources
2/ https://buzzpedia.in/powerful-negative-roles-played-by-bollywood-actors/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022