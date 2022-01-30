8 Powerful Negative Roles Bollywood Actors Play – Buzzpedia

Being a villain, on the other hand, forces the actor to express complicated emotions and human frailties in ways diametrically opposed to portraying good characters. The actor must embody the character, feel the character’s negativity and hatred for others, for the character to appear authentic. “Gray characters are often more realistic than others” Emraan Hashmi said once. We take a look at some of the powerful negative characters we’ve seen in Bollywood over the years, and the performers who nailed them.

Here is a list of some of the powerful negative roles played by Bollywood actors

1. Ranveer Singh (Padmavat)

Ranveer Singh upped the ante as Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmavat, with creepy eyes, weird mannerisms and terrific acting. Although he aims to develop a great filmography of which he is proud, the actor believes that this is a character whose goals and greed he does not identify with.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted a fantastic actor to bring out Khilji’s dark side on the big screen, as he was a mean and evil ruler on paper. This is Ranveer Singh. The actor immersed himself in the dark kingdom of Khilji, thus immortalizing the character. As a result, even three years after the release of Padmavat, we can still see the spectacular scenes from Ranveer’s film.

2. Akshay Kumar (2.0)

Akshay Kumar, who plays the villain in Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated and big-budget Entertainment 2.0, underwent a lengthy prosthetic makeup process for his role. The actor says it tested his patience and helped him relax.

“I was already patient, but it made me more subtle and softer for now,” Akshay told a small gathering of reporters.

The treatment did not stop there because the make-up removal lasted an hour and a half. It was extremely uncomfortable for the actor. During her filming schedule, Akshay had to stick to a liquid diet of water, smoothies, and juices.

3. Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2)

In Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji reprises her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, a woman who takes it upon herself to apprehend the culprit. Roy is on the hunt for a teenage criminal who rapes and murders women in Kota in this sequel.

The filmmakers knew how to keep secret the identity of the actor who embodies the main adversary.

With YRF, the young actor, who has already starred in various TV shows, made his Bollywood debut. Critics have praised Mardaani 2 and favorable reviews are pouring in. However, the antagonist, who left everyone amazed with his powerful performance, deserves a special mention.

“There’s one person who takes your breath away the clean-faced enemy, played by Vishal Jethwa,” writes Indian TV critic Sonal Gera. He’s a revelation, someone one would immediately despise. Sunny, played by Vishal, is sneaky, extremely smart, and incredibly mean. He rapes women before brutally murdering them. Because, well, the ego”

4. Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raman Raghav 2.0)

As the psychotic serial killer Ramanna in Raman Raghav 2.0, Nawazuddin produced one of his most demanding performances. He tried the action method to do the character justice, and it turns out his battle for the REAL got way too REAL.

“Every time I spoke his (Raman’s) words or performed his horrific acts of violence for the camera, I felt practically tainted and compromised,” Nawaz told Deccan Chronicle of the character. It was as if something inside me had died.

The actor used to go to many dhabas, poor neighborhoods and other shady places to go into detail about the character of the criminal (who was inspired by serial killer Raman Raghav). To prepare for the role, Siddiqui even left his home for two days without alerting anyone and stayed in a remote, cheap motel.

5. Vivek Obroi (Krrish 3)

Vivek Oberoi’s big villain look in Krrish 3 has been kept under wraps, but the actor, who hasn’t enjoyed box office success in a long time, was convinced the role would be a game-changer for him.

“He’s a one-of-a-kind character. He is a dark aristocratic prince and a supervillain. Because he is not accepted in society, he looks down on the human race. His need for revenge is so powerful that he has constructed his own reality to fight them. He’s one of the most terrifying villains ever seen on TV,” Vivek remarked.

The 37-year-old actor claimed he had no qualms about taking on a dark role as he believes playing such edgy roles in films like ‘Company’ and ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’ have earned him the most public praise.

6. Sanjay Dutt (Agneepath)

In the Agneepath remake, Sanjay Dutt played Kaancha Cheena, a role originally played by Danny Dengzongpa. Because the character was already renowned, Sanjay Dutt had to bring his “A” game to the film. Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, did not disappoint. Everything Sanjay Dutt accomplished, from his puffed-up appearance to his dialogue delivery, added authenticity to his negative portrayal in the film.

7. Ritesh Deshmukh (villain Ek)

Riteish Deshmukh steals the show in EK VILLAIN with a brilliant performance.

From playing a disgruntled employee who is called “more useless than a xerox machine” to a psychopath who goes on a rampage murdering random women who call him “useless” and taking their stuff to his nagging wife in order to prevent him from murdering his own wife, who also designates him as such.

By far the biggest surprise in this movie is Riteish.

His expressions reveal his intent, while his eyes communicate his madness. Bob Biswas, Jr., of Kahaani?

And you’re like, “Is this the same actor I saw in drag in Humshakals?”

He meant every word when he said “ghabraiye mat madam aaj ke baad aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi milega”.

8. Tigmanshu Dhulia (The Gangs of Wasseypur)

One of the main characteristics of a great villain is to make the audience like and hate him, and if that’s the case, there’s no better character than Ramadhir Singh. Tigmanshu Dhulai plays Ramadhit Singh, a future politician who appears in both parts of the film.

Ramadhir is the main antagonist of the series and kills almost all the main protagonists. Ramadhir Singh is one of the most formidable villains thanks to his brilliant acting and classic phrases like “Beta, tumse na ho payega”.

These were some of the Bollywood actors who played their negative roles and stunned the crowd with their outstanding performances. What do you think of these 8 incredible actors and how well did they do in these roles?