Bridget Fonda, 58, stuns in photos from her youth before leaving Hollywood to focus on parenthood | Celebrity News | Showbiz and television

Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown star Bridget Fonda, 58, looked worlds away from her glitzy showbiz days when she took a rare outing to run errands in Los Angeles last week. Pete Fonda’s daughter and Jane Fonda’s niece gave a very casual, makeup-free presentation while wearing a striped white top paired with sweatpants. Bridget’s reappearance may have surprised some of her fans, as she was previously photographed looking at the epitome of Hollywood glamor in 2009, when she attended the premiere of Tarantino’s World War II epic World, Inglorious Basterds. After that, the actress made the decision to step away from the spotlight to focus on being a new mom to her son, whom she shares with husband Danny Elfman, a famous songwriter and the lead singer of ‘Oingo Boingo. Bridget’s final red carpet appearance saw her show off her slender figure in a bold floral dress. The blonde beauty wore her hair swept back from her face while flaunting her toned legs in the midi dress. Prior to her departure from her acting career, a fresh-faced Bridget got her start in the 1980s and 1990s after landing key roles in a number of box office hits. Bridget is best remembered by moviegoers for starring in the 1997 thriller Single White Female. One of the actress’ first photos showed her love of fashion, as she showed up at Paris Fashion Week in 1983 alongside her mother Susan. The young star posed for the cameras in a beaded white satin strapless evening dress designed by Pierre Balmain in 1949.

