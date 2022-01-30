Inside the Hollywood home with its own nightclub and casino





Hollywood homes are on the market for $12 million and it comes with its own nightclub and casino. Designed by glamor photographers and built in 1990, this hotel is located on the sunset strip and has 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. 11 11 11 11 Thanks to its excellent location, the house boasts stunning views of the city and downtown Los Angeles. Inside, the house resembles an adjacent mansion, with trendy furnishings and luxurious amenities such as a swimming pool, cinema, Jacuzzi, steam room, and sauna. But downstairs, there is a hidden secret that sets it apart from the rest. A private nightclub and casino. 11 11 11 11 11 11 With multiple rooms dedicated to entertainment, you don’t have to venture far for a complete Hollywood party experience. One room is a bespoke casino, decorated with dark furniture and one or two poker tables ready for the game. The next room, on the other hand, is a full-fledged nightclub with custom lighting and a large dance floor. The club is full of balconies to take full advantage of the bustling city views. That’s not the only quirky touch. The spa is designed to look like a cave and is completely covered with gold paint and furniture. The one-bedroom, on the other hand, is of ancient Egyptian style and is decorated with hieroglyphs and murals in honor of civilization. 11 11 11 11 11 11 The other room has a strangely carved wooden platform supported by four stone pillars, and the second lounge area is a galaxy adorned with a golden figurine of a naked female. There is a wall of wind. Nicole Singer of Harcourt Beverly Hills described the property as “a beautiful multi-level gated home with a nightclub and casino.” The property is available at Harcourt Beverly Hills for $12 million. 11 11 11 11 A luxurious Los Angeles mansion boasting 60 rooms, a Moroccan bath and a Swarovski chandelier for $ 85 million

