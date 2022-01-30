The artist and jeweler will be featured at the Port Ludlow Art League





The Port Ludlow Art League has selected Artist and Jeweler of the Month. Sue Wahlgren, known as the original owner of Summer House in Port Townsend, is Artist of the Month, and Pamela Raine, who explores different types of mediums, is Jeweler of the Month. The Port Ludlow Art League’s Artist of the Month is Sue Walgren. Wahlgren has worked his love for vintage and natural finds into assemblages that tell a story. His blends are meant to be a bit mind-blowing, humorous and fun. “I start with an artifact that sparks an idea, then continue to add curated elements for color, texture, and dynamic design, and a story naturally evolves,” Wahlgren said in a press release. Wahlgren works on pieces that are meant to be interactive. Next month his works will be exhibited at the Port Ludlow Sound Community Bank at the corner of Oak Bay Road and Osprey Ridge Drive and online at www.portludlowart.org. The Port Ludlow Art League Jeweler of the Month is Pamela Raine. Raine combined handmade papers, Gelli monoprints and inks to create paper jewelry. “The great thing about paper jewelry is that it’s as light as a feather,” she said. Her jewelry will also be at the Sound Community Bank, the Port Ludlow Art Gallery and on www.portludlowart.org. Collective exhibition The Port Ludlow Bay Club hosts a group art exhibition sponsored by the Port Ludlow Art League every two months. The theme of the current exhibition is Shades of Red. Although there are nearly 100 shades, the most popular are vermilion, wine, scarlet, ruby, and carmine. In Egyptian culture, red was often associated with life, health and victory. In Western countries, red is often a symbol of love, passion and fire. The exhibition can be viewed in person in February and March at the Bay Club, 120 Spinnaker Place in Port Ludlow. For more information, email Alan Ahtow at [email protected] The Bay Club group exhibit includes “Red Sky at Night” by Diane Walker.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/artist-jeweler-to-be-featured-at-port-ludlow-art-league/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos