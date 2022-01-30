Entertainment
Harry Styles set to perform at Glastonbury | Entertainment
Harry Styles is reportedly set to perform at Glastonbury this year.
The former One Direction singer is said to be at the top of various festival wish-lists this year, with bosses from the world-famous Somerset event said to feel the time is right to welcome the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ hitmaker to their iconic Pyramid Stage for the first time.
A source told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper’s Wired column: “Harry’s name was mentioned a few times as a possible performer at Glasto 2020 but they felt it was still too early.
“However, his music has connected with so many more people since then and his live performances are even better, which has all the festivals after his signature.”
The 27-year-old singer has already booked a high-profile slot at California’s Coachella festival and is in high demand around the world.
The insider added: “Harry headlines Coachella in the US this year, which is just as big a show.
“That tells you everything you need to know about his status and pulling power this year.”
The ‘Adore You’ hitmaker has a gap in his schedule between a Dublin concert and another show in Germany that would allow him to take to the stage at Worthy Farm.
So far, organizers have confirmed Billie Eilish as one of this year’s headliners, while Diana Ross will take the Legends slot.
Glastonbury runs from 22 to 26 June.
Earlier this month, Harry announced a string of rescheduled dates for his ‘Love On Tour’ concert series across the UK, Europe and South America this year, including his first-ever solo stadium gigs.
He wrote on Instagram: Im so happy to announce that Love On Tour 2022 is finally coming to the UK, Europe and South America. Im so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H.
The run kicks off on June 11 in Glasgow, before heading to Manchester, London and Dublin, and going across the Channel to Europe and then on to Latin America.
However, the ‘Sign of the Times’ singer has been forced to abandon the Australian and New Zealand leg of the tour, which had originally been planned for November 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
He said: To everyone in Australia and New Zealand, I can’t believe its been four years. I cant wait to see you again, but unfortunately it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing news soon about new shows. I love you all so much. I miss you, and I can’t wait to see you.
