Crypto, NFTs Are Full Of Mountains Of Fraud, Says IRS | Business





IRS criminal investigators view non-fungible cryptocurrencies and tokens as conducive to fraud, including money laundering, market manipulation, and tax evasion, and even celebrities could be caught in the act. agency surveys. Digital assets are of increasing concern to government agencies as they become more mainstream, with regulators wondering how to control tokens and conduct enforcement activities to deter investors from engaging in criminal activity. We were just seeing mountains and mountains of fraud in this area, said Ryan Korner, special agent in charge of the Los Angeles field office at the IRS Criminal Investigations Division. The division is responsible for investigating tax crimes and related financial crimes. Celebrities aren’t immune to criminal investigations by the IRS, Korner said Tuesday night during a virtual event hosted by the USC Gould School of Law. Were not necessarily out there looking for celebrities, but when they make a blatant or open comment that says Hey, IRS, you should probably come see me, that’s what we do. IRS investigators seized $3.5 billion worth of cryptocurrency linked to financial crimes in fiscal year 2021, a figure that represented 93% of all assets seized by the division in that year. period. IRS CI ended the year with 80 cases in its inventory that it was still actively working on where the primary breach was crypto-related, Korner said. Law enforcement is concerned about a range of criminal activity. They worry when they see people paying millions of dollars for assets, like NFTs, that don’t seem to have that kind of inherent value, Korner said. Bad actors can use this to their advantage to launder money from criminal enterprises, such as drug trafficking, he said. NFTs and crypto, in general, are ripe for market manipulation, according to Korner, with high profile investors having the ability to influence asset prices with a single Tweet. In the past, federal agencies have prosecuted crypto companies that used celebrities to endorse illegal products and activities. Last year, boxer Floyd Mayweather and music producer DJ Khaled settled charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to disclose they were paid to promote a scheme through campaigns on social networks. IRS CI is trying to train all of its agents on crypto and NFT issues because this space is the future, Korner said. The agency is looking to increase collaboration and information sharing with other federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, to ensure everyone is on the same page and stays ahead of criminals, he said. Bloomberg LP 2022 Tour bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency.

