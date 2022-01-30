Friday Art Walk focuses on love and hearts





Happy, healthy hearts will be the focus of Sequim’s First Friday of February art walk, while incorporating red as the theme, representing love, active endeavor, heightened excitement, motivated leadership and passionate affection. . Friday is also National Wear Red Day to raise heart health awareness. The First Friday Art Walk is a free self-guided tour of art venues from 5-8 p.m. on February 4. Visit sequimartwalk.com to download and print a map. Face masks and social distancing will be required, and capacity will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Sequim Museum & Arts, 544 N Sequim Ave., will feature Steve Vogel of Dungeness in the Judith McInnes Tozzer Gallery. Now retired, the former Clallam County District 3 Fire Chief graduated from the University of Washington with a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts. In addition, his training in mechanical engineering drawings enriches his view of multimedia works of art. Vogel has an affinity for nautical and historical sites, such as the lighthouses or the ships of the Olympic Peninsula. Since the last art exhibition at the Sequim Museum in 2018, he bought an etching press and he is relearning those skills after a 44-year hiatus to pursue etching. Over the past year, Vogel has created six etchings for his new show and has returned to his brushes to resume oil painting after a 22-year absence. Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., will host live music with Tin Sandwich from 6-8 p.m. The duo of Marty and Marilyn Kaler will perform blues with a little rock. Sequim Spice and Tea, 139 W. Washington St., offers unique heart-filled art including glass, pottery, illustration and photography. You can also find clever and creative tea blends, colorful and fun teapots and cups, and cheerful culinary gifts. Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County’s Sequim Habitat Boutique Store, 213 E. Washington St., will host photographer Bri Brown and live music from The OG from 5-7:30 p.m. Brown is a Port Angeles-based photographer and digital artist who is on a year of AmeriCorps service with Habitat for Humanity while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership. She has been involved in the art community since childhood, having sold her first work of art at the age of 8 for 25 cents. Since then, she has dabbled in several mediums, including painting, sculpture and graphic design. At the start of the pandemic, she began offering personalized, hand-drawn digital designs to connect with others. Additionally, she began offering professional photo shoots with the goal of capturing life in all its vibrancy and joy. From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the Rainshadow Café at 157 West Cedar Street features live music with Dawn & Steve. Meanwhile, Rainshadow Café, 157 W. Cedar St., will have live music with Dawn & Steve from 6-8 p.m. And the city’s Arts Advisory Board will host the Art All Over “Re-Use” exhibit at the Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St. Initiated in 2006, the First Friday Art Walk in Sequim is sponsored and produced by Renne Emiko Brock. Its mission is to create accessible and accessible arts and culture venues that encourage the community to connect and celebrate expression and diversity.



