ABP Exclusive, Sania Mirza Talks Her Future Plans For Retiring Bollywood OTT ANN

New Delhi: Sania Mirza, the country’s most successful female tennis player, moved the nation as she announced her decision to retire as a professional athlete. What is the reason for Sania’s sudden decision and what are her plans for the future? That’s what Preeti Dahiya tried to find out in this exclusive conversation with Sania Mirza.
Question: How did you make this decision to retire?
Responnse: It’s a very big decision. I did not make this decision overnight. I’ve been thinking about it for quite a while. The way I wanted my body to train and recover, it just wasn’t happening. In any case, everything has an end at one time or another. But in all my matches this year, I hope to do well and win.
Question: What kind of reaction was there when you spoke at home before making this decision?
Responnse: It was not planned that I was going to tell everyone about this decision at that time. When I talked about my decision, everyone at home was surprised. I thought if I couldn’t give my 100%, I shouldn’t do this. Everyone at home was surprised that I made my decision so quickly. Maybe I should have waited a few more months.
Question: Is there a possibility to reverse this decision?
Responnse: There is still a full year left for this season. Maybe I should have made my decision in the last weeks of the season. It’s hard to change it right now, but if I feel my body is getting better, I might think, but right now, I don’t think I’m going to change my decision.
Question: Sania, do you have any regrets in your mind?
Responnse: Nothing. All that I have accomplished with the blessings of the one above and with the love of all, I am grateful. I have represented my country for 21 years and I am not one to regret anything.
Question: We still hoped to see Sania at the Paris 2023 Olympics.
Responnse: It doesn’t seem like it at the moment, but I’ve learned one thing in life that ‘never says never’.
Question: Sania what are your plans for the future? Politics, commentary or Bollywood? Where does Sania see herself in the future?
Responnse: I think I’ll do something because I can’t stay home. Right now I want to relax for a while. I want to give time to my son, he will soon start going to school and I want to do all the normal work that a mother does. I have been working since I was 6 years old and it will be really hard to stay idle. The comment is a good idea. Right now, Bollywood and politics don’t seem appealing to me.
Question: Is it possible we see you in the cricket comment box?
Responnse: It’s absolutely unlikely because I don’t know anything about cricket. I only watch cricket. Shoaib and I never discuss each other’s games because we don’t know each other’s techniques and terms.
Question: The kind of atmosphere in the India-Pakistan cricket match, do you think there should be a bilateral series between the two countries now?
Responnse: One thing is certain, when these two countries play with each other, the roads of both countries become deserted and every house takes an interest. Both countries are very fond of cricket. So if there is a series between the two countries, it will be good.
Question: Are you considering a bollywood offer or an OTT series?
Responnse: Not yet.
