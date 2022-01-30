Justin Timberlake asked Janet Jackson to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl – The Hollywood Reporter

Janet Jackson directly addresses the aftermath and allegations surrounding her Super Bowl halftime show with Justin Timberlake and the Grammys controversy on night two of Lifetime’s two-part documentary Janet Jackson.

While the first hour focuses more on Janet’s response to the sexual abuse allegations her brother Michael Jackson faced, the second hour devotes a lot of time to her performance in the 2004 Super Bowl, which resulted in a media storm and backlash from conservative politicians and CBS. as an FCC investigation.

The story begins with Janet responding to a request from Timberlake’s team if she would be interested in returning to perform at the Super Bowl with him in 2018.”When I think on this, would like this to be pleasant at to be to be able to at carry out? Yes,” Janet said. “Our family, we to like entertaining. Corn to the to return to side of this, it is elongation outside the pass, relive Something this come on ten year There are.”

The doc then returns to the exact night, failing to recount the preparation for the halftime show and mixing together archival footage of the performance and photos with new interviews featuring the dancers of Janet, his partner in then Jermaine Dupri and his sister Rebbie Jackson. Janet’s sister, who describes the event as “horrifying”, recalled how her two children at the show saw Janet crying as she left.

In her own interview, Janet says that after the event, Justin Timberlake reached out to her. “We talked Once, and he noted, ‘I do not do to know if I should come outside and Craft a recalls Janet. “I said, ‘LGod, I do not do to want any drama for you. They are aiming all of this at me.’ So I correct noted if I were you, I would not to say whatever.”

In a recorded video, Janet also dispels rumors that there are still tensions between them and encourages people to move on.

“Honestly, it’s all been over the top,” she says. “Of course it was an accident. It shouldn’t have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and it has to stop. Justin and I are great friends, and we’ll always be great friends. friends. We spoke just a few days ago, and he and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone to do the same.

While there is no discussion of what may have led to the wardrobe tear, Janet and her supporters, including Dupri and her brother Tito Jackson, strongly deny the timing was intentional. “It pissed me off a lot when people said she did this to create this hype,” Dupri says. “The way people tried to play was disgusting to me.”

Janet Jackson. also addresses the blacklisting and ensuing Grammys controversy, one more directly than the other. While Janet doesn’t give any specific statement on the alleged blacklist, a music video highlights news that VH1 and MTV weren’t set to play her new album. As for the Grammys, Janet says she was “uninvited.” Dupri, who was on the Grammys board at the time, backs that up. “I felt Like they or they were disrespectful at Janet, and I resigned at this tip,” he says.

(While Malfunction, the New York Times‘ documentary about Jackson, former Recording Academy vice president of communications Ron Roecker says the Grammys never uninvited the singer and that Jackson pulled out.)

The singer says she tried to avoid seeing much of the backlash – which was doubly emotionally difficult as it was taking place in the middle of Michael Jackson’s sexual abuse trial – but she couldn’t escape it all. . This includes “grown men” who wish her harm and “pthe people future at the top at my brothers and saying things, wishing I would like to be to put a way.”

The rest of the second hour examines how Janet’s relationship with Dupri fell apart due to cheating, her Unbreakable World Tour, the joys of having her baby and becoming a mom in her 50s, her Rock and Roll induction Hall of Fame, Janet’s musical impact on other female artists, and how the Jackson family dealt with the deaths of her father Joe and brother Michael.

“No privacy at all,” Rebbie recalled of Michael’s passing, before footage showed Katherine Jackson tearing up. “Even on the street where my mother lived, you couldn’t even drive down the street.”

“The last thing we said to each other was that I love you, and that was the last time I saw him,” Janet says. “But at least we have that.”

The first hour of the show offers a deeper insight into how, when Michael was alive, Janet handled the allegations against him. Janet reveals how that initial allegation – made by a then 13-year-old boy who visited Michael’s Neverland Ranch – ‘tarred’ her and a business deal with Coca-Cola that was ready to be signed. “When that came out, Coca-Cola said no thank you,” Janet recalled.

“My brother would never do something like this, but I’m still guilty by association. That’s what they call it, right? Janet said before denying the allegations against Michael. “He didn’t have that in him.”

Janet says the family was supportive of Michael, even moving into his Neverland Ranch “to make sure Mike knew he had his family’s support.” Part of the way the family showed that support was by offering to reunite the Jacksons for a tour with Janet’s opening, but Michael didn’t respond.

“There were people who wanted to keep him where he was, where they could have some sort of control over him,” she says of her brother’s changing behavior. “I was really upset because we didn’t grow up like that.”

Janet was, however, able to record “Scream” with her brother, a process she and others, along with video footage, recount. Although the clip was punchy and energetic, it was particularly “difficult” to complete. The video was a three-day shoot that turned into a $7 million business stretching way beyond her planned schedule, the chart topper says she forgot how long they were working. It was an ordeal that she said she wanted to “feel like the good old days between him and me,” but it doesn’t.

“Michael shot nights, I shot days. His record company was blocking his whole set so I couldn’t see what was going on. They didn’t want me on set,” Janet says. felt like they were trying to make it very competitive between the two of us. It really hurt me because I felt like I was there to fight him. Not to fight it.

As for her brother’s guilt, Janet goes on to say that Michael settled that initial allegation because “he just wanted it out of the way, but it looks like you’re guilty.”

While the documentary can get heavy moments that show how Janet has been tested throughout her career, the rest of the night charts his groundbreaking artistry and impact on the industry.

In addition to reflecting on her The record label bidding wars of the early 90s and the experience of filming his first feature film poetic justice, the doc celebrates his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, his support for social causes like the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the integration of his sexuality as part of his public musical image. This includes his famous shirtless rolling stone cover with Rene Elizondo Jr., a move that artists like Mariah Carey, Teyana Taylor and Ciara said had “broke down a door” so female artists wouldn’t be afraid.

As for why Janet made her own documentary, she says it was an effort to, like from the start of her career, regain control.

“I wanted to people at see my family and myself Who we really are. NOTnot someone else Perception of we“, says Janet. “the real story. HOuch all really come.”