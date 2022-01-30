Flathead Business Water Cooler | Daily Inter Lake







Whitefish Community Guide released The 2022 edition of the Whitefish Community Guide has just arrived from the printer. Designed by Zen Garden Graphic Design and printed by the Daily Inter Lake, the guide is the chamber’s one-stop shop for tourist, relocation and business information. This year’s guide is the biggest ever 80 pages of information and four-color photos highlighting all that the Whitefish area has to offer, including sections on local history, recreation and attractions, outdoor activities, arts and entertainment, healthcare, education and economic development. All chamber members will get a copy of the guide via the US Mail next month. For additional copies, stop by the chamber offices at 505 E. Second Street in Whitefish. Three Rivers Bank holds ribbon cutting Three Rivers Bank will be hosting a shindig at its new Whitefish location 3631 US 93 South in Whitefish from 5 to 7 pm on Saturday, Feb. 5. Vista Linda will be serving the food, bank staffers will man the bar, there will be a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and the chance to visit with friends new and old, all under a heated bigtop tent. Input sought for infrastructure The Government Affairs Committee of the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce is seeking input as it studies valley-wide needs in the interest of forming a coalition to advocate for infrastructure money and projects. Topics that have been discussed include finishing the Westside Bypass, Reserve Drive, the biosolid facility in Evergreen, pavement to Polebridge or annual dust abatement on the North Fork Road, jail capacity, and public transportation. To contribute other ideas, contact Lorraine Clarno: 406.758.2804 Register for Columbia Falls job fair Registration is open for the Columbia Falls Job Fair until Feb. 11. The fifth annual Columbia Falls Job Fair will take place on Feb. 15. Student job fair and career exploration will take place from 1 to 3:15 pm, and the fair will be open to the public from 3:45-6 pm The job fair will be held at Columbia Falls High School, 610 13th Street West. To register, go to www.columbiafallschamber.org.

