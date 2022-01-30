Anushka Sharma, Hazel Keech: Bollywood actresses married to cricketers





The relationship between Indian cricket and the Hindi film industry has been ages-old. There have been many Bollywood actresses who dated cricketers and vice versa and many star Indian cricketers have also tied the knot to some of the actresses from the Hindi film industry and give us major relationship goals! From Anushka Sharma to Hazel Keech, here’s a list of popular Bollywood actresses who got married to cricketers. Bollywood actresses who got married to cricketers: 1. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most talked-about couples in the industry. The Bollywood actress and Indian cricket team captain tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy in 2017. ‘Virushka’, as their fans lovingly address them, have remained a favorite across the globe. On January 12, 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Vamika. 2. Hazel Keech-Yuvraj Singh bodyguard actress Hazel Keech got engaged to Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on 12 November 2015. Later, on 30 November 2016, they tied the knot and after marriage, Hazel adopted the name “Gurbasant Kaur”, which was given to her by Sant Balvinder Singh during the wedding ceremony. On January 26th, the couple announced that theyve become parents to a Baby boy. 3. Natasa Stankovic- Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are definitely one of the hottest couples. The couple got engaged on 1 January 2020. They got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine on May 31, 2020. The couple have a son, Agastya, born on 30 July 2020. 4. Geeta Basra-Harbhajan Singh After being in a relationship for a long time, Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh tied the knot with each other on 29 October 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab. They never really confirmed their relationship before it in public as they wanted to keep a low profile and a few months later, they were blessed with a girl Hinaya Heer Plaha, born on 27 July 2016 in Portsmouth, Hampshire and a son, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, born on 10 July 2021 5. Sagarika Ghatge- Zaheer Khan Chak De! India actress Sagarika Ghatge tied the knot on November 23, 2017 with Zaheer Khan. He proposed Sagarika in April 2017 and the two got engaged, announcing their engagement on social media during the IPL. 6. Sharmila Tagore- Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married Sharmila Tagore in 1969. Sharmila converted to Islam and became Ayesha Sultana and the couple welcomed their son, actor Saif Ali Khan, in 1970. While Saba Pataudi was born in 1976, actress-author Soha Ali Khan was born in 1978. 7. Sangeeta Bijlani- Mohammad Azharuddin On 14 November 1996, Bijlani married cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin at a reception at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai. They met at a commercial photo shoot and the marriage ended in a divorce in 2010. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt to Salman Khan: Bollywood stars who are also amazing singers

