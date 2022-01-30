LancasterHistory offers speakers, special tours; topics include Major Dick Winters, Civil Rights, Harriet Lane | Entertainment

Entertainment
LancasterHistory has begun its new season of free Regional History Colloquium lectures, which will be held virtually, via Zoom, rather than in person this year.
Topics range from the challenges of post-Civil War travel segregation for African Americans to letters from local WWII hero Major Dick Winter and the final days of the Conestoga people.
The history organization is also offering special themed tours at James Buchanans Wheatland starting next month.
LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., is closed to the public this month and will reopen Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to the lancasterhistory.org website.
Conference lectures include:
Traveling Black: Race and Resistance, 7 p.m. Thursday, February 3, by author, historian, and University of Pennsylvania professor Mia Bay. Shell talks about segregation and travel restrictions for African Americans after their emancipation from slavery, and what it was like to live with them.
Hang Tough: The Second World War Letters and Artifacts of Major Dick Winters, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, by historians and authors of the book of the same name, Erik Dorr and Jared Frederick. They will talk about the letters, journal entries, photos and personal artifacts of Winters, a Lancaster County native made famous by the WWII miniseries Band of Brothers.
Civil War and Civil Rights in Philadelphia, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, by Judith Giesberg, professor of history at Villanova University. Shell explores Philadelphia’s civil rights community and the work of many African American women in schools and churches during and after the Civil War. Shell also discusses Lancaster Charities and the involvement in the Civil War effort of women such as Rosina Hubley and Lydia Hamilton Smith.
Ghost River: From Colonial Past to Indigenous Present, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, by Will Fenton, graphic novel author and National Endowment for the Humanities program manager. Fenton will talk about creating his educational graphic novel that reimagines the final days of the Conestoga people before their murder in a Lancaster prison by the Paxton Boys. Hell discusses new evidence and archival documents that have helped him shine a light on Indigenous victims, survivors and loved ones.
Special visits
In addition to regular tours of Wheatland, former President James Buchanan’s mansion, LancasterHistory runs themed tours beginning next month.
A Presidents Day Tour, Buchanans Presidency: The Challenges of 1857, will be offered on Monday, February 21. The tour explores the challenges Buchanan faced during his first 10 months as president and will cover topics such as Buchanan’s role in the Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision, why he sent the military to the ‘Utah. Territory and how he handled the petition for Kansas statehood.
James Buchanan Henry: Private Secretary is a visit that will be offered on Saturday, March 5. The tour centers on the life of James Buchanan Buck Henry, nephew and private secretary of James Buchanan, who was also a successful lawyer and artist.
First to rise and last to retire: Wheatland domestic workers is scheduled for Saturday, April 2. The tour will explore the lives and stories of domestic workers, their daily work on the Wheatland property, and the social divisions between workers and the Buchanans family.
Harriet Lane: Americas Fair First Lady of Earth will be offered on Saturday, May 7. The tour explores the life of Buchanan’s niece, who served as first lady while her uncle was president. Visitors will learn about his childhood, the White House years, his family life and loss, his travels and his friendship with Queen Victoria.
All of these special tours will be offered on a half-hour basis, starting at 10:00 a.m., with the last tour starting at 3:00 p.m.
The cost of tours is $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (65 and over), $13 for students, and free for children 10 and under. Tickets include the tour, access to museum exhibits, and viewing of the documentary Buchanans America: A Nation Divided in the Visitor Center.
You can register for history lectures and online tours at lancasterhistory.org/events or by calling 717-392-4633.
