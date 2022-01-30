Kidnap, Murder, Ransom: Inspired by Bollywood – NewsGram





Inspired by a movie, an 18-year-old was kidnapped by two of his friends who then killed him for ransom. The incident happened in the Burari district of North Delhi. DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said police arrested two youths and filed a murder complaint in relation to them. The defendants have been identified as Gopal and Sushil. Gopal befriended the late Rohan last year. “They came up with the idea of ​​a kidnapping after watching a Bollywood movie Apharan. Gopal called Rohan on the pretext of taking him to a birthday party. Around 11 p.m. Sunday, the police received a call to this regard,” the senior police official said. . Read also : Man fakes his own kidnapping, demands ransom and gets caught The police recorded the statement of the father of the deceased. He told cops that Rohan had gone to attend a birthday party with his friend Gopal who had visited his house at 6 p.m. on Sunday. But after that, Rohan did not return. Police learned that Gopal left the party at 10 p.m. Police accessed the location of the deceased’s mobile phone which was found in Moradabad from UP. Police then reviewed CCTV footage from nearby areas. Around 1,000 CCTV images were scanned by cops. They came up with the idea of ​​an abduction after watching a Bollywood movie Apharan. | Unsplash “In fact, the defendants knew that the police were chasing them and one of them took the mobile phone of the deceased to Moradabad. They kept changing locations as well. On Wednesday. During the interrogation, he broke down and confessed to kidnapping and murdering Rohan,” the senior police official said. He hid Rohan’s body in a plot in the Harit Nagar area, which was recovered by the police. At his request, the second defendant Sushil was also arrested. Gopal worked in a showroom where Rohan used to come shopping. Gopal thought he was a rich boy and decided to kidnap him for ransom. With the plan, he befriended Rohan and used to meet him frequently. Gopal had told his two friends about his plan. On January 16, he took a room to rent where he threw a party. He took Rohan to this room and killed him. They left the body there and went home. They planned to call Rohan’s family the next day, but at that time the police were notified by the family of the deceased. “The defendants learned of this and were changing locations but we caught them. They were inspired by the Bollywood film Apharan to make a quick buck,” the police chief said. Further investigation into this is ongoing. (IANS/SP) (Keywords: Bollywood, movie, friend, kidnapping, ransom, murder, job, police, plan, corpse, party, family, location, inspire.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsgram.com/bollywood-movie-inspired-two-youths-to-kidnap-friend-ask-for-ransom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos