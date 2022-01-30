Harry and Meghan express ‘concerns’ to Spotify over misinformation





The couple first raised the issue last April and have continued to urge Spotify to root out misinformation, a spokesperson for their foundation, Archewell, said on Sunday.

Their invention comes after Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both asked Spotify to remove their music from the platform, objecting to his popular ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast in which the host made frequent false claims and inaccurate about vaccines and Covid-19.

“Last April, our co-founders began raising concerns with our partners at Spotify about the all-too-real consequences of misinformation about COVID-19 on its platform,” an Archewell spokesperson said in a statement. . “We have continued to raise our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes are made to its platform to help address this public health crisis.”

“We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does,” the spokesperson added. The statement did not specifically mention Rogan’s show.

CNN has contacted Spotify for comment, but has yet to receive a response. The Sussexes are among Spotify’s most notable audio personalities, having announced an exclusive partnership with the service in December 2020. In a press release, Spotify said the pair will “host and produce podcasts that build community through a shared experience, stories and values”. The multi-year partnership with Spotify includes many programs, some hosted and others produced by the Duke and Duchess. Their reach is overshadowed by Rogan’s popular show, which has long been a hit with listeners but garnered scorn from the scientific community. Earlier this month, a group of more than 250 scientists, doctors and nurses wrote an open letter to Spotify condemning the streamer for creating the Rogan platform and calling on Spotify to warn its listeners about the misinformation. The host suggested healthy young people shouldn’t necessarily be vaccinated against Covid-19, and a recent episode with Jordan Peterson was also mocked for spreading misinformation about climate change. “Since Archewell’s inception, we have worked to address the global disinformation crisis in real time,” a spokesperson for the foundation said. “Hundreds of millions of people are impacted every day by the severe harm caused by rampant misinformation and disinformation.”

