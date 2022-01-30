Kajol Misses Her Daughter, Nysa Devgan And Shares A Gorgeous Picture Of Her





Bollywood actress, Kajol has been tested positive for COVID-19. And like every parent, she is also missing the comfort of her daughter, Nysa Devgan. The gorgeous actress loves sharing snippets of her life with her fans. On Sunday, Kajol shared the test result in an Instagram post, and she also penned how much she is missing her daughter and her ‘eye roll’. Bollywood’s power couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol Devgan’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, is a social media star. Her every picture goes instantly viral. However, the gorgeousness has often faced a lot of trolling, but her positive attitude and parents’ motivation never put her down. Recommend Read: Shahid Kapoor Turns The Cutest Cheerleader For Wife, Mira Rajput As She Earns A New Achievement On January 30, 2022, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of her beautiful daughter, Nysa. Alongside it, Kajol narrated that she has been tested positive for COVID-19, and she doesn’t want anyone to see her Rudolph’s nose. Her note can be read as: “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!” Nysa loves making TikTok videos, and they often make their way on her Instagram fan pages. Another fact about Nysa is that she shares a great bond with her daddy. On the occasion of daughters day, Ajay had shared a picture with Nysa and Yug and had written: “Daughters should be celebrated every day, even more so TODAY.” Also Read: Anu Malik Recalls The Time When His Wife, Anju Malik Pretended Of Not Knowing Him In Public In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Ajay had talked about the paparazzi culture and his daughter often being subjected to the trolls. He had shared: “She is just a 14-year-old, and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren’t visible, and the kid got trolled for that. I don’t know what kind of people these are, and because of them, we are paying the price.” On the work front, Nysa Devgan is currently studying in Singapore. Next Read: Nakuul Mehta Soaks In Sun With His Son, Sufi, Shares An Adorable Glimpse Of Their Quality Time AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get App AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android gold IOS (Apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/kajol-misses-daughter-nysa-devgan-and-shares-a-picture-of-her-gorgeous-girl-30028 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos