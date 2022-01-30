Donuts is unmasked as Michael Owen on tonights The Masked Singer

Tonight Robobunny, Donuts, Firework, Panda, Traffic Cone, Mushroom and Rockhopper all performed.

The panel had to decide who to save between Rockhopper and Donuts.

Davina revealed Donuts was to be unmasked and was revealed as footballing legend Michael Owen as guessed by Mo and Jonathan.

DOUGHNUTS Q&A

Had you watched The Masked Singer before?

No – I’d never watched it before but had heard of the show. I’m not normally free on Saturday nights during the football season as I’m often traveling back from games.



Did you have a favorite previous character?

I do a lot of TV work with Glenn Hoddle and I have seen pictures of his costume so I’d have to go for his Grandfather Clock.

What made you decide to take on the challenge?

I have been approached to do other TV shows but I usually have a busy TV schedule and that has always meant I haven’t been able to or I hadn’t felt like the shows were a good fit. I have four children and they have been badgering me to do one and then this opportunity came up. When this opportunity came up I decided to say yes – but I still had to overcome a hurdle as there was the small matter of the Manchester Derby potentially being moved which would clash with one of the filming dates but thankfully everything fell into place.

How hard is it to keep the secret?

I thought it was hard keeping it a secret while I was filming but while it was on air, it was really difficult. After the first show, my phone was red hot with people I know asking if I was Donuts so it was hard to reply but still keep my involvement in the show a secret.

How excited are you for the big reveal and who do you think amongst your friends/family will be the most surprised?

My immediate family and best friend know, as I had to travel and spend time away from home – my song choices might surprise them though. My work colleagues that I do the football with will probably be the most surprised when they find out it’s me.

What did you think of your mask, your overall look and the character you got to play?

I really liked it – I found it amazing not only how the creative people design them but also make them into a reality. I was particularly pleased with my outfit – I think it looked brilliant although it was really hot inside and quite claustrophobic for the first couple of days of wearing it. I could move about unlike some other characters which helped with the performances. I was actually quite sad after the reveal and that I had to get out of it for the last time.

How about the clue packages – what kind of input did you have on those and do you have a favorite nugget of information from them?

Prior to filming, I spent 30 mins on the phone with the researcher discussing things from my past and present. When I watch it, I think everything was obvious but that’s because I know what I am looking out for – the savory bit about the crisps put everyone onto Gary Lineker to start with but I think people worked it out quite quickly. I found the whole process really quite interesting.

Were there any nerves when you first performed as your character or did being hidden inside the costume make you feel more confident?

Yes – I have to admit I was petrified. A lot of people on the show are professional singers or have had some training but singing as you can tell is probably the least of my strengths. I can’t recall ever having nerves like I had on the first show – my whole body went numb when I went out and saw the crowd for the first time. I knew I was useless and it took an awful lot of courage but it also really helped having the costume on – I’m not sure I could have done it without that.

What did you think of the panel guesses?

They were pretty switched on from the off – I think Mo got it straight away and Davina guessed a few names including mine and had picked up on a bit of an accent. Rita and Jonathan were a bit further away with their guesses.

If you could wear your mask and costume just one more time what occasion would you choose to wear it to?

I actually miss it so I would like to wear it again but I’m not sure where I could get away with it, maybe a fancy dress party. When you wear something so often it almost becomes part of you and you get into character so I’d definitely like to be able to wear it again. I am pretty sure I am going to get called Donuts for a long time after the show.

If you could sum up your experience in a song title what would it be?

Under Pressure – Queen and David Bowie

