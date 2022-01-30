Priyamani’s big statement, said- “For South Indian actors in Bollywood…





Actress Priyamani recently appeared in the web series ‘The Family Man’ along with Manoj Bajpayee. In a recent interview, Priyamani has said that after all, in Bollywood movies, people are showing their image to south Indian film stars in some way. The actress says that the Hindi language of Kerala and Chennai stars in the Bollywood movie is also going to be shown in a different accent. South Indian characters have also been reproducible in Hindi movies. Especially after Hema Malini, Rekha and Sridevi. Priyamani opens up a poll: South cinema has become very popular among Bollywood audiences nowadays. Priyamani, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, said, “After all, people from the South have become popular among the people. The talent there is being liked by the people. There was a time when Sridevi, Rekha, Hema Malini and Vyjayanthimala used to rule Bollywood. After which no actor from the South is looking like him. We only saw people speaking Hindi in Bollywood. These people used to show the South Indian stars in such a way that they do not know how to speak properly Hindi. They used to make fun of our language and say, ‘Ayo, what do you say?’ Priyamani says things seem to be changing now. I’ve seen a lot of movies. And no one has seen that south Indians are speaking poorly Hindi in this way. Perhaps, it’s only the version of Bollywood people who have even made the impression of speaking a bad Hindi about South Ind. They may have met many people who have not been speaking properly Hindi. Today we are able to see many south Indian people who are working in Bollywood. Are successful. Today, I am happy that somewhere south Indian talent has also been appreciated. People called ‘Kali’, Priyamani on body shaming narrated the pain: According to some reports, Priyamani has done a lot of work in South cinema. She has been seen in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. She has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the film ‘Chennai Express’ Pawan Singh’s song set a new record Film producer arrested on charge of raping actress Actor Manikandan from ‘Jai Bhim’ debuts as a Director with Narai Ezhuthum Suyasaritham

