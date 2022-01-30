Entertainment
Richa Chadha – The New Indian Express
MUMBAI: Actress Richa Chadha says her goal is never to succumb to the burden of expectations or fall into the trap of seeking “validation” as an artist.
Chadha burst into the industry ten years ago with Anurag Kashyap’s two-part crime drama “Gangs of Wasseypur” and won acclaim for her various performances whether as Devi Pathak in the social drama “Masaan” or the flamboyant ganglord Bholi Punjaban in the comic franchise “Fukrey”.
She is set to open 2022 with her latest web series “The Great Indian Murder,” which features her as a cop named Sudha Bharadwaj investigating a high-profile murder.
In an interview with PTI, Chadha said she was eager to see how audiences received the show but no longer felt the need to be attached to the end result of her projects.
“I’m excited about the show, but I don’t have butterflies in my stomach anymore, or massive expectations or massive disappointments. I’m pretty stable through it all. I guess it’s the pandemic situation, which has fact that everyone has a kind of reality check about it. I’m not even trying to be validated as an actress, it’s something that I stopped a long time ago,” she said. declared.
The 35-year-old actress said she operates from a space of mindfulness – she knows when she has excelled or when her performance has missed the mark.
This, Chadha pointed out, helps her to never be “pressured” to meet expectations and to stay focused on her goal: to constantly improve.
“I’m happy when someone likes my work and tells me that, but I’m not really looking for specific reviews or four-star ratings. Sometimes I feel like I’m being so critical myself, so I don’t care. (what other people say). If I feel like I haven’t performed well, I won’t even watch it,” Chadha said.
“But I don’t think I need to take the pressure. The more time I spend here in the company, the more I feel like I don’t owe anyone anything. I just want to humanize the roles I play. right now, I just want to tell amazing stories that push the boundaries. I want to find a new voice.”
‘The Great Indian Murder’ is an adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s acclaimed novel ‘Six Suspects’, which revolves around the murder of a minister’s son.
Chadha said she read the bestseller when it came out over a decade ago.
But when the adaptation came along, she was encouraged to catch it only because it was being directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, who was her co-star in “Gangs of Wasseypur.”
His character is a new addition to the series – along with that of ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta’, Pratik Gandhi star Suraj Yadav, an officer from the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The series is co-written by Dhulia, Vijay Maurya and Puneet Sharma.
“Our characters don’t exist in the book, so I was worried about him being there. But putting all those worries aside, I had told the producers that my interest was in working with Tigmanshu Dhulia. I was quite confident as for the script, the actors and, of course, the director,” she said.
“Tigmanshu was truly amazing, he’s one of the best directors you could ever hope to work with. He’s sharp on craft and medium and that helps because he was trained as an actor himself” , she added about the National School of Cinema. Diploma in Dramatic Arts.
According to Chadha, the Disney+ Hotstar series will see her in a “restrained” role, much like what she pulled off in Neeraj Ghaywan’s famous “Masaan.”
“In this sea of testosterone-packed men delivering punchline after punchline, violently attacking each other, hurting each other, this straight-forward character just doing his job won’t seem very exciting – at first.
But it is she who may end up solving the case and catching the murderer,” she added.
“The Great Indian Murder” also stars Raghubir Yadav, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi, Amey Wagh, Jatin Goswami, Shashank Arora and Paoli Dam.
The show is produced by Ajay Devgn and Priti Vinay Sinha. It is due out on February 4.
