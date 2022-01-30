Gehraiyaan’s daring scenes never worried Deepika Padukone, she never asked “Why should I do this?” Says the director of the film’s intimacy





Shakun Batras Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday is making a buzz among netizens as the film’s mature subject matter intrigues everyone. The daring scenes between Deepika and Siddhant grabbed attention and spilling beans is the same way intimacy filmmaker Dar Gai called it one of her favorite experiences. The trailer for the movie was released recently and the movie Batras is a relationship drama that looks beneath the surface of complex, adult modern relationships, letting go and taking control of one’s life path. The film also features Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in key roles. In a chat with India Today, Gehraiyaan’s director of intimacy, Dar Gai spoke about the daring scenes between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Along with the main stars, she also appreciates director Shakun Batra calling him an amazing director. Dar Gai says, “I don’t want to sound corny, but it was one of my favorite experiences because when you have the right people on board and professionals who believe in what they’re doing and why they’re doing it, that’s when the magic happens. Shakun Batra (director of Gehraiyaan) is an incredible director. He not only has the creative energy, he also masters his craft. With Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone I was able to play with a lot of interesting techniques. Speaking of her intimacy coordinator, Neha Vyas, who helped her run workshops with the actors, Gai says, “When you build a team with different responsibilities, you feel safe moving forward. “ Later, the Ukrainian filmmaker based in India claims that she was initially enlisted by the creators of Gehraiyaan for about 5 days, but ended up working with the team for a month and a half. “And of course Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone are extremely collaborative people. When you work on a new project, you always wonder if the actress will trust you and no matter her experience. Some people have great experience, like Deepika, and they just ask you “Why are you doing this? ” What is the point?’ If you have an answer, they trust you completely. Not once did Deepika ask “Why should I do this?” or tell me “I know how to do it”. I think we were just co-creating this – Siddhant, Deepika, Shakun and me,” Dar Gai concludes. Must read: When Salman Khan was disgusted by Bollywood, he hated it for that reason! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube

